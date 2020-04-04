Badgers men's hockey team lands graduate transfer goalie Robbie Beydoun from Michigan Tech

UW brought in All-American Kyle Hayton as a one-season graduate transfer from St. Lawrence in 2017, prompting Jurusik to leave the Badgers. He eventually transferred to Michigan Tech, where he played ahead of Beydoun the last two seasons.

"It's funny how it works out," Beydoun said. "We're kind of trading positions, I guess."

Hayton couldn't hold onto the starting role in the second half of the 2017-18 season; Jack Berry shared time.

Lebedeff played most of the games as a freshman in 2018-19, and the Badgers set him up to be in the No. 1 role last season but Berry got the start in the last three games.

Beydoun said he didn't speak with Badgers coaches in specifics about the other goalies expected to be on the roster next season. But with only one year left to play collegiately, he had to see a chance to play for UW to choose it as his destination.

"That's all you can ask for as a goalie, just an opportunity to come in somewhere and show them what you've got," he said. "I just saw the opportunity. I feel like I can come in and contribute right away. And I believe they know I can do that as well. Regardless of what goalies are there, I'm definitely looking forward to working with those guys and making those guys better and building a good goalie relationship with them."