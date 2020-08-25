Badgers men's hockey team lands commitment from Alberta forward Aiden Fink

Aiden Fink grew up watching future NHL players develop through the major junior Western Hockey League in Alberta. There may have been a point when he saw himself taking that path, too.
Instead, the 15-year-old forward now sees himself going through NCAA hockey. Fink announced his nonbinding oral commitment to the University of Wisconsin, likely for either the fall of 2022 or 2023.
"I just thought I needed some more growth, more development," he said.
At 5-foot-9 and 149 pounds, Fink is going to camp with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Brooks Bandits in September but also could play another season with the Northern Alberta X-treme in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.
He's part of a trend of the Badgers recruiting Alberta players after a stretch when few came to Madison.
From 2005 to 2019, only two players from Alberta dressed for the Badgers: goaltender Scott Gudmandson (2007-11) and forward Cameron Hughes (2015-2019).
Since late 2016, when UW sophomore Dylan Holloway committed, four other Albertans have done the same: defenseman Corson Ceulemans in 2018, forward Brett Moravec in 2019, forward Brayden Morrison just after last Christmas and now Fink.
Fink said he heard from a handful of NCAA schools but the Badgers came in with an offer once rules allowed it at the start of August.
He said the Badgers coaching staff was the best fit for him.
"They get my game and they know how I play," Fink said.
He said his game is based on intelligence, skill and being hard on the puck.
In 29 regular-season and playoff games for Northern Alberta last season, Fink had 16 goals and 45 points. He said he has mostly played right wing in recent years.
Fink was one of two Canadian players to commit to the Badgers last weekend, joining 16-year-old Ontario defenseman Shawn Ramsey.
As is common with 11th graders who commit, the timeline for Fink's arrival at UW is uncertain. He knows he needs to add weight over the next few years, whatever level he's playing at.
And he'd rather be a top performer at the junior level before considering making the jump to college.
"I don't really want to come into college when I'm playing bottom-line minutes when I could be in junior playing top line," Fink said.
Bohlin out
Wausau forward Josh Bohlin is no longer committed to the Badgers. He committed to the Badgers in 2017 but said the ending of the relationship was a mutual decision between him and the coaches.
Bohlin played for the North American Hockey League's Minnesota Magicians last season.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
MATTY DE SAINT PHALLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Kildeer, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): July 23, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @mattydsp28
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2019-20 team: Vernon (BCHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2019-20 team: Des Moines (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2019-20 team: Chaska HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2019-20 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
ANTHONY KEHRER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @KehrerAnthony
LUKE LAMASTER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Duluth, Minn.
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Nov. 28, 2017 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @LukeLaMaster
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2019-20 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
SAM STANGE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 teams: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Sept. 7, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @sam_stange3
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago Mission 16U
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2019-20 teams: Team Wisconsin, University School of Milwaukee
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Rosemount HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2019-20 team: Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2019-20 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2018-19 teams: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
CAMERON ROWE
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Wilmette, Ill.
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: July 28, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @C_rowe00
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2019-20 team: Cedar Rapids (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2019-20 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
BEN GARRITY
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 team: Minot (NAHL)
Date committed: Feb. 5, 2020 (20)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Garrity29
ROBBIE BEYDOUN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Plymouth, Mich.
2019-20 team: Michigan Tech (WCHA)
Date committed: April 4, 2020 (23)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbieBeydoun30
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2019-20 team: Okanagan (BCMML), West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2019-20 team: Toronto Young Nationals (GTHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2019-20 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
