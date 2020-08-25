Badgers men's hockey team lands commitment from Alberta forward Aiden Fink

He said the Badgers coaching staff was the best fit for him.

"They get my game and they know how I play," Fink said.

He said his game is based on intelligence, skill and being hard on the puck.

In 29 regular-season and playoff games for Northern Alberta last season, Fink had 16 goals and 45 points. He said he has mostly played right wing in recent years.

Fink was one of two Canadian players to commit to the Badgers last weekend, joining 16-year-old Ontario defenseman Shawn Ramsey.

As is common with 11th graders who commit, the timeline for Fink's arrival at UW is uncertain. He knows he needs to add weight over the next few years, whatever level he's playing at.

And he'd rather be a top performer at the junior level before considering making the jump to college.

"I don't really want to come into college when I'm playing bottom-line minutes when I could be in junior playing top line," Fink said.

