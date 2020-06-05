Badgers men's hockey team in competition with Quebec major junior league for prospect Tristan Luneau

Luneau is in an "enviable position," De Blois told Le Droit.

"It would be flattering for him to be the first player chosen," he said. "... It would be an honor, but if he is not the first player chosen because he is reluctant to compromise, it will not be the end of the world either."

After gaining exceptional status to play in the Quebec Midget AAA League at age 14, Luneau starred for the Trois-Rivières Estacades in the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he was awarded the league's Mario Lemieux and Kristopher Letang trophies as top prospect and best defenseman, respectively.

He's on pace to be among the top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft. The Badgers have had five first-round picks play for them in the last four seasons, with a sixth likely when Dylan Holloway is selected this year.

Under NCAA rules, Badgers coaches aren't allowed to comment publicly about recruits who haven't signed a National Letter of Intent. But there's another U.S. team ready to hold a door open for Luneau if he chooses the college route.