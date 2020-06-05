Badgers men's hockey team in competition with Quebec major junior league for prospect Tristan Luneau

The competition for a talented prospect who has committed to play for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is about to reach a milestone.
Defenseman Tristan Luneau was ranked No. 1 for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft, which begins Friday night. The Gatineau Olympiques hold the first, second and fourth picks but have to balance questions of whether the 16-year-old Luneau will play for the team or continue on the college track.
NCAA rules generally prohibit players from signing with major junior teams and then playing in college without heavy consequences — usually the first year of eligibility. So the degree to which Luneau connects with the QMJHL team that drafts him is key to the chances of him playing with the Badgers in 2022.
From Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Luneau made a non-binding oral commitment to the Badgers in April 2019, shortly before new NCAA recruiting rules went into effect that prevent teams from offering scholarships until Aug. 1 before their 11th-grade year.
But in interviews, he hasn't ruled out playing in the QMJHL instead. His family adviser, Dominic De Blois, told Ottawa French-language newspaper Le Droit this week that the Luneau family isn't rushing into a decision.
Luneau is in an "enviable position," De Blois told Le Droit.
"It would be flattering for him to be the first player chosen," he said. "... It would be an honor, but if he is not the first player chosen because he is reluctant to compromise, it will not be the end of the world either."
After gaining exceptional status to play in the Quebec Midget AAA League at age 14, Luneau starred for the Trois-Rivières Estacades in the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he was awarded the league's Mario Lemieux and Kristopher Letang trophies as top prospect and best defenseman, respectively.
He's on pace to be among the top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft. The Badgers have had five first-round picks play for them in the last four seasons, with a sixth likely when Dylan Holloway is selected this year.
Under NCAA rules, Badgers coaches aren't allowed to comment publicly about recruits who haven't signed a National Letter of Intent. But there's another U.S. team ready to hold a door open for Luneau if he chooses the college route.
The Sioux Falls Stampede used a sixth-round pick in the first phase of this year's draft to claim Luneau's United States Hockey League junior rights.
"Tristan is an outstanding prospect and, although he is young, can have an immediate impact on a hockey club," Stampede coach Marty Murray said. "The sky is the limit for him and he is a player we could very well be watching on TV someday. We are in conversations with his advisers and will continue to educate him on his options south of the border."
Competition between NCAA teams and major junior counterparts is common. Before college coaches are allowed to talk to young players, promotion organization College Hockey Inc. advertises their option.
Last year, Alberta forward Holloway joined the Badgers after being courted by two Western Hockey League teams through his junior career.
Even if Luneau stays on path for UW now, expect two years of continued competition with the QMJHL before he could join the Badgers.
