Badgers men's hockey team gets commitment from Saskatchewan defenseman Boston Buckberger

The COVID-19 pandemic and the associated shutdown of in-person recruiting left Boston Buckberger visiting campuses on his phone instead of on the ground.

An offensive defenseman from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Buckberger was interested in four schools by the end — the University of Wisconsin, Maine, Denver and Cornell.

Through Zoom calls, web videos and mailings, the Badgers won out and Buckberger gave a oral commitment to UW coaches on Friday.

"Just talking with them and getting to know them, they just seem like great people and great coaches," Buckberger said. "The whole campus, just even going on my phone and watching videos of the rink, the Kohl Center, that just looks amazing to me."

Buckberger, 17, will join the Badgers in either 2022 or 2023 after an expected move to junior hockey next season.

Through starts and stops, he posted three goals and three assists in four games for the Saskatoon Blazers Midget AAA program before the pandemic put the season on indefinite hold.

Buckberger said he was pursued by Kamloops of the Western Hockey League to sign with the major junior program where his dad, Ashley, played before starting a six-year pro career.