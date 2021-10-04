Badgers men's hockey team falls in national rankings while women's hockey team stays No. 1

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team fell two spots in the
USCHO.com poll while the women's hockey team stayed at No. 1.
The men's team is 13th entering its regular season-opening series against Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers lost an exhibition game on Sunday in Chippewa Falls to Minnesota Duluth, which moved up one spot to No. 5.
Minnesota State took over the top spot in the
men's poll after winning twice at defending national champion and previous No. 1 UMass. St. Cloud State, Michigan and Minnesota — three Badgers opponents in the first five weeks of the season — are second, third and fourth, respectively.
See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.
The Badgers women's team lost two of its first-place votes to Ohio State, which won a pair of games at Minnesota last week. But UW
stayed in the top spot after shutting out Merrimack twice on the road.
UW will unveil its 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship banner before its home opener against St. Cloud State on Saturday. That ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m.
Learn more about 28 former Badgers players in 2021-22 NHL training camps
Cole Caufield, Montreal
Forward Cole Caufield (at UW 2019-21) starts his first full pro season with the Montreal Canadiens.
GRAHAM HUGHES, CANADIAN PRESS
Jack Dougherty, Boston
Defenseman Jack Dougherty (at UW 2014-15) was invited to the Boston Bruins camp on a tryout contract.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay
Goalie Brian Elliott (at UW 2003-07) signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lighting in the offseason.
MATT SLOCUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ty Emberson, Arizona
Defenseman Ty Emberson (at UW 2018-21) signed an entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes after his junior season with the Badgers.
ANDY CLAYTON-KING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trent Frederic, Boston
Forward Trent Frederic (at UW 2016-18) re-signed with the Boston Bruins for two seasons in June.
WINSLOW TOWNSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake Gardiner, Carolina
Defenseman Jake Gardiner (at UW 2008-11) is starting the third of a four-season contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
JOEL AUERBACH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cody Goloubef, Montreal
Defenseman Cody Goloubef (at UW 2007-10) signed a pro tryout contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
JD Greenway, Boston
Defenseman JD Greenway (at UW 2016-18, later played at Maine) was invited to the Boston Bruins' camp after signing an AHL deal with their affiliate in Providence.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Dylan Holloway, Edmonton
Forward Dylan Holloway (at UW 2019-21) signed with the Edmonton Oilers after last season but the start of his pro career has been delayed by hand and wrist surgeries.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Cameron Hughes, Boston
Forward Cameron Hughes (at UW 2014-18) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Boston Bruins in July.
NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wyatt Kalynuk, Chicago
Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (at UW 2017-20) is in his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks.
KARL B DeBLAKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Kunin, Nashville
Forward Luke Kunin (at UW 2015-17) is entering the final season of a contract with the Nashville Predators.
GERRY BROOME, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joseph LaBate, Nashville
Forward Joseph LaBate (at UW 2011-15) was invited to the Nashville Predators camp after signing in the offseason with their AHL team in Milwaukee.
DUANE BURLESON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake McCabe, Chicago
Defenseman Jake McCabe (at UW 2011-14) signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in July.
NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay
Defenseman Ryan McDonagh (at UW 2007-10) is entering the third season of a seven-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which has won the last two Stanley Cups.
PHELAN M. EBENHACK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Mersch, Buffalo
Forward Michael Mersch (at UW 2010-14) was invited to camp with the Buffalo Sabres. He signed a two-year deal with Rochester of the AHL in the offseason.
MIKE STONE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
K'Andre Miller, New York Rangers
Defenseman K'Andre Miller (at UW 2018-20) is entering his second season with the New York Rangers.
NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Pavelski, Dallas
Forward Joe Pavelski (at UW 2004-06) is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Stars.
TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Schultz, Washington
Defenseman Justin Schultz (at UW 2009-12) is entering his second season with the Washington Capitals.
NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brendan Smith, Carolina
Defenseman Brendan Smith (at UW 2007-10) joined the Carolina Hurricanes on a one-year deal this offseason.
MATT SLOCUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Craig Smith, Boston
Forward Craig Smith (at UW 2009-11) is entering the second of three seasons on a contract with the Boston Bruins.
JEFFREY T. BARNES, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Derek Stepan, Carolina
Forward Derek Stepan (at UW 2008-10) signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes in July.
ADRIAN WYLD, CANADIAN PRESS
Ryan Suter, Dallas
Defenseman Ryan Suter (at UW 2003-04) had his contract bought out by the Minnesota Wild and then signed for four years with the Dallas Stars.
DAVID BECKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peter Tischke, Buffalo
Defenseman Peter Tischke (at UW 2015-19) was invited to camp with the Buffalo Sabres after signing in the offseason with AHL Rochester.
ANDY CLAYTON-KING, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Turcotte, Los Angeles
Forward Alex Turcotte (at UW 2019-20) is with the Los Angeles Kings for his second pro season.
WINSLOW TOWNSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kyle Turris, Edmonton
Forward Kyle Turris (8, at UW 2007-08) is entering the second of two seasons in a contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
FRED GREENSLADE, CANADIAN PRESS
Linus Weissbach, Buffalo
Forward Linus Weissbach (at UW 2017-21) signed with the Buffalo Sabres after last season.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Ed Wittchow, Washington
Defenseman Ed Wittchow (at UW 2012-16) was invited to camp with the Washington Capitals after re-signing with AHL Hershey.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
