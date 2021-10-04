 Skip to main content
Badgers men's hockey team falls in national rankings while women's hockey team stays No. 1
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's hockey team falls in national rankings while women's hockey team stays No. 1

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team fell two spots in the USCHO.com poll while the women's hockey team stayed at No. 1.

The men's team is 13th entering its regular season-opening series against Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers lost an exhibition game on Sunday in Chippewa Falls to Minnesota Duluth, which moved up one spot to No. 5.

Minnesota State took over the top spot in the men's poll after winning twice at defending national champion and previous No. 1 UMass. St. Cloud State, Michigan and Minnesota — three Badgers opponents in the first five weeks of the season — are second, third and fourth, respectively.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

The Badgers women's team lost two of its first-place votes to Ohio State, which won a pair of games at Minnesota last week. But UW stayed in the top spot after shutting out Merrimack twice on the road.

UW will unveil its 2021 NCAA women's hockey championship banner before its home opener against St. Cloud State on Saturday. That ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m.

