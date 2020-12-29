Badgers men's hockey team falls 1 spot in national rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will enter 2021 at No. 14 in the USCHO.com rankings.
The Badgers fell one spot in Monday's poll, returning to the spot they have occupied most often since entering the rankings Nov. 16. They have been 14th in five of the seven polls since then.
It's only the second time in the last seven years that the Badgers are in the top 20 at the start of the calendar year. They were 13th at the start of 2018.
UW hasn't played since Dec. 4, when it earned a road split with a 3-1 victory over Ohio State. It had a Dec. 8 and 9 series at Michigan State postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Badgers (5-5) are scheduled to return to practice this week and have a home series against No. 1 Minnesota next on the schedule for Jan. 9 and 10.
UW and Minnesota are two of four Big Ten teams in the top 20. The others are Michigan at No. 8 and Notre Dame at No. 18.
Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
1. Minnesota (36)
2. Boston College (4)
3. North Dakota
4. Minnesota Duluth
5. Minnesota State
6. St. Cloud State
7. Bowling Green
8. Michigan
9. Massachusetts
10. Clarkson
11. Omaha
12. Quinnipiac
13. Northeastern
14. Wisconsin
15. Providence
16. Denver
17. UMass Lowell
18. Notre Dame
19. Lake Superior State
20. American International
Because of a light schedule last week, there was no new USCHO women's poll Monday. The Badgers were No. 1 in the Dec. 14 edition.
