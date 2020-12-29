Badgers men's hockey team falls 1 spot in national rankings

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will enter 2021 at No. 14 in the USCHO.com rankings.

The Badgers fell one spot in Monday's poll, returning to the spot they have occupied most often since entering the rankings Nov. 16. They have been 14th in five of the seven polls since then.

It's only the second time in the last seven years that the Badgers are in the top 20 at the start of the calendar year. They were 13th at the start of 2018.

UW hasn't played since Dec. 4, when it earned a road split with a 3-1 victory over Ohio State. It had a Dec. 8 and 9 series at Michigan State postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Badgers (5-5) are scheduled to return to practice this week and have a home series against No. 1 Minnesota next on the schedule for Jan. 9 and 10.

UW and Minnesota are two of four Big Ten teams in the top 20. The others are Michigan at No. 8 and Notre Dame at No. 18.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Minnesota (36)

2. Boston College (4)

3. North Dakota

4. Minnesota Duluth