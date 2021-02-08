 Skip to main content
Badgers men's hockey team enters top 10 after sweeping Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Wisconsin vs Minnesota

Badgers forward Cole Caufield skates against Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Minneapolis.

 BRACE HEMMELGARN, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA ATHLETICS

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team climbed into the top 10 of the national rankings for the first time this season on the heels of its second-most lopsided sweep of archrival Minnesota.

The Badgers were seventh in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll Monday, rising four spots after defeating the then-No. 2 Golden Gophers by a combined 12-2 in a two-game series to take over first place in the Big Ten.

The Badgers women's hockey team stayed at No. 1 in the rankings after splitting six points in a series at Minnesota.

For the men's team, the 4-1 and 8-1 results Friday and Saturday, respectively, trailed only an 11-goal combined margin of victory in November 1983 in terms of the largest Badgers sweeps of Minnesota.

The Gophers fell three spots to No. 5. Michigan, which is scheduled to host the Badgers on Saturday and Sunday, is eighth.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Feb. 8, 2021:

1. Boston College (23)

2. North Dakota (10)

3. Minnesota State (5)

4. Minnesota Duluth (2)

5. Minnesota

6. St. Cloud State

7. Wisconsin

8. Michigan

9. UMass

10. Omaha

11. Quinnipiac

12. Bowling Green

13. Boston University

14. Clarkson

15. American International

16. Providence

17. Bemidji State

18. Northeastern

19. Robert Morris

20. UConn

In women's hockey, the Badgers and the Gophers stayed where they were after they traded two-point games over the weekend.

UW rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory Friday and Minnesota returned the favor Saturday in a 2-2 tie. The Gophers won the extra point in the finale for a shootout victory.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Feb. 8, 2021:

1. Wisconsin (15)

2. Minnesota

3. Northeastern

4. Ohio State

5. Colgate

6 (tie). Boston College

6 (tie). Minnesota Duluth

8. Penn State

9. Clarkson

10. Providence

Former Badgers men's hockey players in the NHL in the 2021 season

