Badgers men's hockey team enters top 10 after sweeping Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team climbed into the top 10 of the national rankings for the first time this season on the heels of its second-most lopsided sweep of archrival Minnesota.

The Badgers were seventh in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll Monday, rising four spots after defeating the then-No. 2 Golden Gophers by a combined 12-2 in a two-game series to take over first place in the Big Ten.

The Badgers women's hockey team stayed at No. 1 in the rankings after splitting six points in a series at Minnesota.

For the men's team, the 4-1 and 8-1 results Friday and Saturday, respectively, trailed only an 11-goal combined margin of victory in November 1983 in terms of the largest Badgers sweeps of Minnesota.

The Gophers fell three spots to No. 5. Michigan, which is scheduled to host the Badgers on Saturday and Sunday, is eighth.

Here's the full USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Feb. 8, 2021:

1. Boston College (23)

2. North Dakota (10)

3. Minnesota State (5)

4. Minnesota Duluth (2)