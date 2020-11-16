Badgers men's hockey team enters national rankings after season-opening sweep

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has entered the national rankings after opening the season with a road sweep.
The Badgers were 14th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday.
It's the first time UW has been ranked since Dec. 2, 2019. The Badgers were as high as No. 6 last season before falling out of the top 20 seven weeks later.
The Badgers won a pair of games at then-No. 20 Notre Dame, 2-0 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday. It was their first road sweep since February 2017.
UW is one of five Big Ten Conference teams in the rankings. Michigan shot to the top of that group at No. 6 after a home sweep of Arizona State in which it outscored the Sun Devils 11-1.
The Badgers host the Wolverines at LaBahn Arena on Thursday and Friday in a matchup of 2-0 teams.
Ohio State (ninth), Penn State (10th) and Minnesota (11th) also are in the top 20. Notre Dame and Arizona State fell out of the rankings.
1. North Dakota
2. Boston College
3. Minnesota Duluth
4. Denver
5. Minnesota State
6. Michigan
7. Massachusetts
8. Clarkson
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Minnesota
12. UMass Lowell
13. Quinnipiac
14. Wisconsin
15. Providence
16. Bemidji State
17. Western Michigan
18. Northeastern
19. Bowling Green
20. Boston University
