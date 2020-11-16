Badgers men's hockey team enters national rankings after season-opening sweep

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has entered the national rankings after opening the season with a road sweep.

The Badgers were 14th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday.

It's the first time UW has been ranked since Dec. 2, 2019. The Badgers were as high as No. 6 last season before falling out of the top 20 seven weeks later.

The Badgers won a pair of games at then-No. 20 Notre Dame, 2-0 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday. It was their first road sweep since February 2017.

UW is one of five Big Ten Conference teams in the rankings. Michigan shot to the top of that group at No. 6 after a home sweep of Arizona State in which it outscored the Sun Devils 11-1.

The Badgers host the Wolverines at LaBahn Arena on Thursday and Friday in a matchup of 2-0 teams.