 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's hockey team enters national rankings after season-opening sweep
0 comments
topical alert top story
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's hockey team enters national rankings after season-opening sweep

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has entered the national rankings after opening the season with a road sweep.

The Badgers were 14th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday.

It's the first time UW has been ranked since Dec. 2, 2019. The Badgers were as high as No. 6 last season before falling out of the top 20 seven weeks later.

The Badgers won a pair of games at then-No. 20 Notre Dame, 2-0 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday. It was their first road sweep since February 2017.

UW is one of five Big Ten Conference teams in the rankings. Michigan shot to the top of that group at No. 6 after a home sweep of Arizona State in which it outscored the Sun Devils 11-1.

The Badgers host the Wolverines at LaBahn Arena on Thursday and Friday in a matchup of 2-0 teams.

Ohio State (ninth), Penn State (10th) and Minnesota (11th) also are in the top 20. Notre Dame and Arizona State fell out of the rankings.

Here's the full USCHO poll:

1. North Dakota

2. Boston College

3. Minnesota Duluth

4. Denver

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

5. Minnesota State

6. Michigan

7. Massachusetts

8. Clarkson

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Minnesota

12. UMass Lowell

13. Quinnipiac

14. Wisconsin

15. Providence

16. Bemidji State

17. Western Michigan

18. Northeastern

19. Bowling Green

20. Boston University

Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics