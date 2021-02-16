Badgers men's hockey team emerges as choice for recruit Owen Mehlenbacher

Owen Mehlenbacher takes a deliberate approach to everything in his life. Why would it be different with his decision on where to play college hockey?
The forward from Fort Erie, Ontario, considered six schools in his final group. And then he considered some more.
All told, it was a process that lasted more than a year before Mehlenbacher announced Monday that he had orally committed to the University of Wisconsin.
He put UW, Cornell, Harvard, Miami, Boston University and Penn State to the test, getting input from people who know the schools. In-person recruiting has been shut down for the last 11 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he went on virtual tours and scouted the campuses using online street-level mapping.
"It took a while and was a lot of things to consider because it's pretty much the rest of your life that you're dealing with here," Mehlenbacher said.
The elements that helped UW win out included academics, the atmosphere for hockey and other sports on campus and a strong alumni group.
"And it came down to the coaching," Mehlenbacher said. "Tony Granato is an unbelievable coach. From coaching in the NHL to then coming back to where he started his career at Wisconsin is an amazing story. I wanted to be a part of being under his wing and learning from him."
Mehlenbacher, 17, is in his first season with Muskegon in the United States Hockey League after signing a tender with the Lumberjacks last year. He has five goals and an assist in 23 games.
He hopes to be part of the incoming freshman class in 2022. Among the parts of his game that he needs to ramp up before then is his ability to give himself opportunities with the puck.
"Jumping from minor hockey to junior hockey, I found that time and space changes and it's very dramatic in that sense," Mehlenbacher said. "So going from junior hockey to college, I can just imagine how much of a difference that will be."
Mehlenbacher, who played minor hockey with the Buffalo Junior Sabres across the Niagara River from his home in Fort Erie, is the seventh player born in 2004 to commit to the Badgers.
There probably aren't many who were as thorough with the research beforehand as Mehlenbacher was.
"Through my school work, through hockey, I always want it to be perfect," Mehlenbacher said. "Even though sometimes it isn't like that, but I want it to be the best I can make it be."
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37