Badgers men's hockey team emerges as choice for recruit Owen Mehlenbacher

Owen Mehlenbacher takes a deliberate approach to everything in his life. Why would it be different with his decision on where to play college hockey?

The forward from Fort Erie, Ontario, considered six schools in his final group. And then he considered some more.

All told, it was a process that lasted more than a year before Mehlenbacher announced Monday that he had orally committed to the University of Wisconsin.

He put UW, Cornell, Harvard, Miami, Boston University and Penn State to the test, getting input from people who know the schools. In-person recruiting has been shut down for the last 11 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he went on virtual tours and scouted the campuses using online street-level mapping.

"It took a while and was a lot of things to consider because it's pretty much the rest of your life that you're dealing with here," Mehlenbacher said.

The elements that helped UW win out included academics, the atmosphere for hockey and other sports on campus and a strong alumni group.