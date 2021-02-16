 Skip to main content
Badgers men's hockey team emerges as choice for recruit Owen Mehlenbacher
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's hockey team emerges as choice for recruit Owen Mehlenbacher

Wisconsin Penn State Hockey

Recruit Owen Mehlenbacher said Badgers coach Tony Granato (above) was a big factor in his decision to commit to UW. 

 GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Owen Mehlenbacher takes a deliberate approach to everything in his life. Why would it be different with his decision on where to play college hockey?

Owen Mehlenbacher mug

Mehlenbacher

The forward from Fort Erie, Ontario, considered six schools in his final group. And then he considered some more.

All told, it was a process that lasted more than a year before Mehlenbacher announced Monday that he had orally committed to the University of Wisconsin.

He put UW, Cornell, Harvard, Miami, Boston University and Penn State to the test, getting input from people who know the schools. In-person recruiting has been shut down for the last 11 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he went on virtual tours and scouted the campuses using online street-level mapping.

"It took a while and was a lot of things to consider because it's pretty much the rest of your life that you're dealing with here," Mehlenbacher said.

The elements that helped UW win out included academics, the atmosphere for hockey and other sports on campus and a strong alumni group.

"And it came down to the coaching," Mehlenbacher said. "Tony Granato is an unbelievable coach. From coaching in the NHL to then coming back to where he started his career at Wisconsin is an amazing story. I wanted to be a part of being under his wing and learning from him."

Mehlenbacher, 17, is in his first season with Muskegon in the United States Hockey League after signing a tender with the Lumberjacks last year. He has five goals and an assist in 23 games.

He hopes to be part of the incoming freshman class in 2022. Among the parts of his game that he needs to ramp up before then is his ability to give himself opportunities with the puck.

"Jumping from minor hockey to junior hockey, I found that time and space changes and it's very dramatic in that sense," Mehlenbacher said. "So going from junior hockey to college, I can just imagine how much of a difference that will be."

Mehlenbacher, who played minor hockey with the Buffalo Junior Sabres across the Niagara River from his home in Fort Erie, is the seventh player born in 2004 to commit to the Badgers.

There probably aren't many who were as thorough with the research beforehand as Mehlenbacher was.

"Through my school work, through hockey, I always want it to be perfect," Mehlenbacher said. "Even though sometimes it isn't like that, but I want it to be the best I can make it be."

