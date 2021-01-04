 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers men's hockey team climbs 2 spots in rankings; women's team stays atop poll
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Badgers men's hockey team climbs 2 spots in rankings; women's team stays atop poll

{{featured_button_text}}

The idle University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has bounced up two spots in the national rankings while the Badgers women's team stayed at No. 1 following its first games in five weeks.

The men's team climbed two spots to 12th in the USCHO.com poll Monday ahead of its scheduled return to play Saturday and Sunday against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.

It'll be the first time the Badgers have played a top-ranked team since the 2017-18 season, when it lost at Notre Dame before defeating the Fighting Irish 5-0 at the United Center in Chicago.

UW (5-5) and Minnesota (9-0) are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 20. Michigan is ninth and Notre Dame is 18th.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I men's poll for Jan. 4, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Minnesota (39)

2. Boston College (1)

3. North Dakota

4. Minnesota State

5. Minnesota Duluth

6. St. Cloud State

7. Bowling Green

8. Massachusetts

9. Michigan

10. Clarkson

11. Omaha

12. Wisconsin

13. Quinnipiac

14. Northeastern

15. UMass Lowell

16. Providence

17. Denver

18. Notre Dame

19. American International

20. Robert Morris

The Badgers women's team swept its first series of 2021, defeating Minnesota State 3-2 and 1-0 on the road.

UW is scheduled to play its first home games of the season on Friday and Saturday against No. 4 Ohio State.

No. 2 Minnesota and No. 6 Minnesota Duluth are also in the top 10 from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Here's the USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 4, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Wisconsin (9)

2. Minnesota (5)

3. Northeastern

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Colgate

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Providence

8. Boston College

9. Clarkson

10. Mercyhurst

Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020

This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics