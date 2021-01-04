Badgers men's hockey team climbs 2 spots in rankings; women's team stays atop poll

The idle University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has bounced up two spots in the national rankings while the Badgers women's team stayed at No. 1 following its first games in five weeks.

The men's team climbed two spots to 12th in the USCHO.com poll Monday ahead of its scheduled return to play Saturday and Sunday against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.

It'll be the first time the Badgers have played a top-ranked team since the 2017-18 season, when it lost at Notre Dame before defeating the Fighting Irish 5-0 at the United Center in Chicago.

UW (5-5) and Minnesota (9-0) are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 20. Michigan is ninth and Notre Dame is 18th.

1. Minnesota (39)

2. Boston College (1)

3. North Dakota

4. Minnesota State