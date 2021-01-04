Badgers men's hockey team climbs 2 spots in rankings; women's team stays atop poll

The idle University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has bounced up two spots in the national rankings while the Badgers women's team stayed at No. 1 following its first games in five weeks.
The men's team climbed two spots to 12th in the USCHO.com poll Monday ahead of its scheduled return to play Saturday and Sunday against No. 1 Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.
It'll be the first time the Badgers have played a top-ranked team since the 2017-18 season, when it lost at Notre Dame before defeating the Fighting Irish 5-0 at the United Center in Chicago.
UW (5-5) and Minnesota (9-0) are two of the four Big Ten teams in the top 20. Michigan is ninth and Notre Dame is 18th.
1. Minnesota (39)
2. Boston College (1)
3. North Dakota
4. Minnesota State
5. Minnesota Duluth
6. St. Cloud State
7. Bowling Green
8. Massachusetts
9. Michigan
10. Clarkson
11. Omaha
12. Wisconsin
13. Quinnipiac
14. Northeastern
15. UMass Lowell
16. Providence
17. Denver
18. Notre Dame
19. American International
20. Robert Morris
The Badgers women's team swept its first series of 2021, defeating Minnesota State 3-2 and 1-0 on the road.
UW is scheduled to play its first home games of the season on Friday and Saturday against No. 4 Ohio State.
No. 2 Minnesota and No. 6 Minnesota Duluth are also in the top 10 from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Here's the USCHO.com Division I women's poll for Jan. 4, with first-place votes in parentheses:
1. Wisconsin (9)
2. Minnesota (5)
3. Northeastern
4. Ohio State (1)
5. Colgate
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Providence
8. Boston College
9. Clarkson
10. Mercyhurst
