Badgers men's hockey scheduled to open 2020-21 season at Notre Dame

It took until eight days before the opener for the Big Ten to release the first part of the schedule. Badgers coach Tony Granato said Wednesday that team concerns about travel and safety were holding up the final product, which had been revised multiple times.

Game times and television broadcasts will be announced later. The Badgers are hoping to have all of their home games televised.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The schedule delay didn't seem to trouble Badgers players.

"You could tell us we're going to play somebody tomorrow and I think we'd be ready to go, no matter who it is," graduate transfer goaltender Robbie Beydoun said.

Said captain and junior defenseman Ty Emberson: "Everyone's been working a long time for this and now it's actually coming about."

During the time when fans aren't allowed to attend games because of the coronavirus, the Badgers will play home games at LaBahn Arena. The fanless experience around the Big Ten allowed for scheduling flexibility to both fit games into open TV windows and allow for earlier return travel.

UW will open series against Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 19; against Penn State on Monday, Nov. 23; against Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 28; at Ohio State on Thursday, Dec. 3 and at Michigan State on Tuesday, Dec. 8.