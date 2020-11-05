Badgers men's hockey scheduled to open 2020-21 season at Notre Dame

Officials around the Big Ten Conference and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey program suggested ahead of Thursday's release of the initial part of the 2020-21 schedule that some unusual game dates might be in the works.
In the first four weeks, the Badgers will open six two-game series on six different days of the week.
Let's get weird, Big Ten hockey.
For the Badgers, only the Nov. 13-14 opening series at No. 20 Notre Dame will be in college hockey's traditional Friday/Saturday setup as UW squeezes 12 games into 27 days before the Christmas break.
Home series against No. 12 Michigan, No. 9 Penn State and No. 15 Arizona State and road trips to No. 10 Ohio State and Michigan State also are on the docket for the Badgers' opening month.
That leaves home and road series against archrival Minnesota, ranked 14th in the preseason poll, among games to be scheduled for the remainder of the season after Christmas.
Big Ten schools are playing a 28-game schedule this season that includes four games against each conference opponent and four home games against independent Arizona State. The contests against the Sun Devils won't count toward the standings.
Arizona State has agreed to adhere to the same medical protocols as the Big Ten schools. Like with football, they involve daily antigen testing for COVID-19, cardiac screening for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and a data-driven approach to deciding when practices and games need to be canceled.
It took until eight days before the opener for the Big Ten to release the first part of the schedule. Badgers coach Tony Granato said Wednesday that team concerns about travel and safety were holding up the final product, which had been revised multiple times.
Game times and television broadcasts will be announced later. The Badgers are hoping to have all of their home games televised.
The schedule delay didn't seem to trouble Badgers players.
"You could tell us we're going to play somebody tomorrow and I think we'd be ready to go, no matter who it is," graduate transfer goaltender Robbie Beydoun said.
Said captain and junior defenseman Ty Emberson: "Everyone's been working a long time for this and now it's actually coming about."
During the time when fans aren't allowed to attend games because of the coronavirus, the Badgers will play home games at LaBahn Arena. The fanless experience around the Big Ten allowed for scheduling flexibility to both fit games into open TV windows and allow for earlier return travel.
UW will open series against Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 19; against Penn State on Monday, Nov. 23; against Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 28; at Ohio State on Thursday, Dec. 3 and at Michigan State on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The pro-style schedule for the first part of the season has no more than four days off between games.
That compressed window should allow the Badgers to have their three players being considered for the U.S. World Junior Championship team — forwards Cole Caufield, Owen Lindmark and Sam Stange — through the first half. USA Hockey is hoping to bring prospects in for a final camp around Dec. 9, right when UW closes its 2019 schedule.
Forward Dylan Holloway may leave for Canada's extended tryout camp, scheduled to begin Nov. 16, after the opening UW series at Notre Dame although Granato said that hasn't been finalized.
Badgers men's hockey 2020-21 schedule
|Day
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Friday, Nov. 13
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Thursday, Nov. 19
|Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Nov. 20
|Michigan
|TBA
|TBA
|Monday, Nov. 23
|Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Tuesday, Nov. 24
|Penn State
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday, Nov. 28
|Arizona State
|TBA
|TBA
|Sunday, Nov. 29
|Arizona State
|TBA
|TBA
|Thursday, Dec. 3
|at Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday, Dec. 4
|at Ohio State
|TBA
|TBA
|Tuesday, Dec. 8
|at Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
|Wednesday, Dec. 9
|at Michigan State
|TBA
|TBA
Catch up on what you might have missed in the Badgers men's hockey 2020 offseason
