Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin visits No. 20 Notre Dame

UW vs. No. 20 Notre Dame
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Indiana.
TV: Friday — NBCSN, with Tony Simeone and Kendall Coyne Schofield.
Web stream: NBCSports.com.
Radio: 1310 AM Friday, 1070 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers
Coach: Tony Granato, 62-72-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore right wing Cole Caufield scored a hat trick in his first game at Notre Dame on Jan. 24. He scored four times and had three assists in four games against the Fighting Irish last season.
You should know: After 250 days without a game — the longest offseason since 1969 — the Badgers open the 58th season of their modern era in a spot they've never been before: on the heels of three straight losing seasons. They're replacing four forwards, two defensemen and all three goaltenders from 2019-20, with graduate transfer Robbie Beydoun expected to start in the crease. The last time UW's first game was against Notre Dame was 2007, when it won 4-1 in the Lefty McFadden Invitational. The Badgers are 33-22-2 in season openers since the program restarted in 1963.
Fighting Irish
Coach: Jeff Jackson, 334-206-64 in his 16th season at Notre Dame, 516-258-89 in his 22nd season overall.
Player to watch: Junior forward Alex Steeves had seven goals and 17 points in 17 second-half games last season, including a season-high four points (one goal, three assists) against UW on Jan. 25.
You should know: The most prominent question mark for Notre Dame this season is in goal, where three-year starter and 2018 Mike Richter Award winner Cale Morris has departed. Dylan St. Cyr redshirted last year and had a good offseason, Jackson said, in anticipation of getting a chance to take the No. 1 spot. ... The Irish were 48-4-3 in the last three seasons when scoring three goals or more. Their only loss in that category last season was against the Badgers, 6-4 on Jan. 24. ... Notre Dame is allowing player immediate family members to attend home games.
— Todd D. Milewski
