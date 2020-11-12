Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin visits No. 20 Notre Dame

UW vs. No. 20 Notre Dame

Badgers

Player to watch: Sophomore right wing Cole Caufield scored a hat trick in his first game at Notre Dame on Jan. 24. He scored four times and had three assists in four games against the Fighting Irish last season.

You should know: After 250 days without a game — the longest offseason since 1969 — the Badgers open the 58th season of their modern era in a spot they've never been before: on the heels of three straight losing seasons. They're replacing four forwards, two defensemen and all three goaltenders from 2019-20, with graduate transfer Robbie Beydoun expected to start in the crease. The last time UW's first game was against Notre Dame was 2007, when it won 4-1 in the Lefty McFadden Invitational. The Badgers are 33-22-2 in season openers since the program restarted in 1963.