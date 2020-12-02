Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin visits No. 13 Ohio State

No. 14 UW vs. No. 13 Ohio State
When, where: 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.
TV: Thursday — None. Friday — ESPNU, with John Buccigross and Colby Cohen.
Web stream: Thursday — BTNPlus.com (subscription). Friday — WatchESPN.com (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: 1310 AM Thursday, 1070 AM Friday, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (4-4, 4-1-0-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 66-76-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore center Owen Lindmark is tied for third on the team with seven points in eight games. He had a college career-best four points (two goals, two assists) on Saturday against Arizona State.
You should know: With five forwards unavailable last weekend, the Badgers dressed defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster as forwards and gave them a few shifts each at an unfamiliar position to help give some other players a breather. Granato said it’s possible the Badgers will use another defenseman at forward this week. ... UW had its best game of puck possession — as represented by the percentage of even-strength shot attempts — last Sunday at 52%. It’s the only game among the team’s first eight in which it has had more even-strength shot attempts than its opponent, and it’s at 42% for the season.
Buckeyes (1-3, 1-2-0-1)
Coach: Steve Rohlik, 134-98-33 in his eighth season at Ohio State and overall.
Player to watch: Senior goaltender Tommy Nappier’s .934 career save percentage ranks first among all goalies in the Big Ten since its men’s hockey league started in 2013.
You should know: The Buckeyes were 0-3 for the first time in five seasons after a 3-2 overtime loss to Michigan State on Saturday. They rebounded with a 4-2 victory a day later, going 2-for-5 on the power play after starting 0-for-6. ... Ohio State ended UW’s 2019-20 season with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series in Columbus in March. That also was the last game for the Buckeyes after the rest of the season was canceled days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The Buckeyes are 6-1-1 in their last eight home games against UW.
— Todd D. Milewski
What’s different in Big Ten hockey this season? A look at standings, tiebreakers, travel, crowd noise
Teams get a point just for getting to overtime.
The NCAA in the offseason approved a 3-on-3 overtime format for all of college hockey. Big Ten coaches and administrators then had to consider whether teams should get all three points in the standings for an overtime win or just two, with the overtime loser getting one point like in the NHL.
They decided that once a conference game is tied after regulation, both teams will get one point. The five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime and, if still tied, a shootout will determine who gets the extra point.
Victories in 3-on-3 overtime will be considered a full win for purposes of the standings and tiebreakers, a note that will come in handy shortly.
Standings will still be kept by points unless there's an unbalanced schedule.
Acknowledging the chance that Big Ten teams won't be able to play all 24 games on the league schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference introduced a separate protocol in case some teams have played more than others at the end of the regular season.
A team must have played 13 conference games to be eligible to be named regular-season champion. If there's an unbalanced number of games, the final standings and playoff seedings will be determined by winning percentage in all games.
Also new this year: The first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition. It had been the most regular-season victories.
There are changes in how many players can travel for road games.
The Big Ten didn't get a blanket waiver to allow all players to go on road trips, so the limit of 21 skaters and three goaltenders is still in effect.
But that doesn't apply when a school is out of session. Administrators also added a clause this year allowing a full roster to travel when a team is playing two series on one road trip.
How teams travel is likely to be different around the league, too. The Badgers, for instance, took two buses to Notre Dame for their opening series instead of the typical one.
Hockey will use the same color-coded chart as football does.
Big Ten hockey players and staff members are tested six days a week using the same antigen testing that has been deployed in football. An initial positive test then gets confirmed using a PCR test; another positive test there means a player must miss a minimum of 21 days and go through cardiac testing.
Decisions about the continuation of practices and games amid positive tests will go through the same green-orange-red scale for test positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered) and population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk).
With smaller rosters in hockey than football, however, it probably would take only three positive individuals to put a team on pause.
On-ice officials have to go through testing, too.
Referees and linesmen have to travel to the game site the day before the start of a series to take an antigen test. They'll also be tested on the day of each game.
Big Ten coordinator of officials Steve Piotrowski said he's scheduling one referee and one linesman to be on call at home in case a replacement is needed to travel because of COVID-19 or injury.
Officials also are being instructed to wear a gaiter mask during stoppages, and they've been given pealess whistles that are designed to release fewer droplets into the air.
Artificial crowd noise will be used in rinks.
The noise that will run throughout to simulate the murmur of a crowd can top out at 70 decibels, or a normal conversation level.
Those running the audio can do up to five seconds of a louder reaction to big events during play but that can't exceed 90 decibels, roughly the level of a blender.
The schedule is missing non-conference games except for against one opponent.
The foundations of the Big Ten schedule are no different than they have been since Notre Dame joined in 2017. Teams will all play 24 conference games, four against each opponent — two at home, two on the road.
What has changed is that non-conference games are out with the exception of four home games for each team against independent Arizona State.
The Sun Devils, ranked 15th in the USCHO.com preseason poll, started with a 22-day road trip that has them scheduled to play games at Michigan (Nov. 14-15), Michigan State (Nov. 19-20), UW (Nov. 28-29) and Notre Dame (Dec. 3-4).
Games against Arizona State don't count toward the Big Ten standings. The Sun Devils aren't eligible for the Big Ten regular-season or playoff championships.
There are more games planned for Thursdays than Saturdays at the start.
With crowds being shut out of games or limited to only family members, game times and dates have been more flexible this year. The Badgers, for instance, start their first six series of the season on six different days of the week.
The Big Ten released a portion of the schedule covering games from Nov. 13 to Dec. 20, and in that stretch there are two Saturdays that have no games planned (Nov. 21 and Dec. 5). There are seven Saturday games on the initial slate and eight on Thursdays, which in theory makes for less competition with football.
The Big Ten is trying to make games take less time to complete.
The conference was granted a waiver from the NCAA to shorten intermissions to 12 minutes from the standard 15 or 18 that are allowed in the rule book.
Also, media timeouts for games that are televised by Big Ten Network and games not on TV have been scaled back from three per period to one, taken at the first eligible stoppage after the 10-minute mark.
Postgame handshakes are over.
Instead, the teams will line up at their blue lines for a stick salute.
