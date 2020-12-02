 Skip to main content
Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin visits No. 13 Ohio State
UW MEN’S HOCKEY PREVIEW

No. 14 UW vs. No. 13 Ohio State

When, where: 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

TV: Thursday — None. Friday — ESPNU, with John Buccigross and Colby Cohen.

Web stream: Thursday — BTNPlus.com (subscription). Friday — WatchESPN.com (requires TV sign-in).

Radio: 1310 AM Thursday, 1070 AM Friday, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.

Badgers (4-4, 4-1-0-1 Big Ten)

Coach: Tony Granato, 66-76-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.

Player to watch: Sophomore center Owen Lindmark is tied for third on the team with seven points in eight games. He had a college career-best four points (two goals, two assists) on Saturday against Arizona State.

You should know: With five forwards unavailable last weekend, the Badgers dressed defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster as forwards and gave them a few shifts each at an unfamiliar position to help give some other players a breather. Granato said it’s possible the Badgers will use another defenseman at forward this week. ... UW had its best game of puck possession — as represented by the percentage of even-strength shot attempts — last Sunday at 52%. It’s the only game among the team’s first eight in which it has had more even-strength shot attempts than its opponent, and it’s at 42% for the season.

Buckeyes (1-3, 1-2-0-1)

Coach: Steve Rohlik, 134-98-33 in his eighth season at Ohio State and overall.

Player to watch: Senior goaltender Tommy Nappier’s .934 career save percentage ranks first among all goalies in the Big Ten since its men’s hockey league started in 2013.

You should know: The Buckeyes were 0-3 for the first time in five seasons after a 3-2 overtime loss to Michigan State on Saturday. They rebounded with a 4-2 victory a day later, going 2-for-5 on the power play after starting 0-for-6. ... Ohio State ended UW’s 2019-20 season with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series in Columbus in March. That also was the last game for the Buckeyes after the rest of the season was canceled days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... The Buckeyes are 6-1-1 in their last eight home games against UW.

— Todd D. Milewski

What’s different in Big Ten hockey this season? A look at standings, tiebreakers, travel, crowd noise

