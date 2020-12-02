Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin visits No. 13 Ohio State

No. 14 UW vs. No. 13 Ohio State

Badgers (4-4, 4-1-0-1 Big Ten)

Player to watch: Sophomore center Owen Lindmark is tied for third on the team with seven points in eight games. He had a college career-best four points (two goals, two assists) on Saturday against Arizona State.

You should know: With five forwards unavailable last weekend, the Badgers dressed defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster as forwards and gave them a few shifts each at an unfamiliar position to help give some other players a breather. Granato said it’s possible the Badgers will use another defenseman at forward this week. ... UW had its best game of puck possession — as represented by the percentage of even-strength shot attempts — last Sunday at 52%. It’s the only game among the team’s first eight in which it has had more even-strength shot attempts than its opponent, and it’s at 42% for the season.