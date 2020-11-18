Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin hosts No. 6 Michigan

No. 14 UW vs. No. 6 Michigan
When, where: 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, LaBahn Arena.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: FoxSportsGo.com (requires TV sign-in; Thursday link | Friday link), BTNplus.com (subscription; Thursday link | Friday link).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 64-72-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore right wing Ryder Donovan recorded his first collegiate two-goal game last Saturday while paired with Jack Gorniak and Owen Lindmark.
You should know: The Badgers lineup will look different without second-line center and top power-play unit member Dylan Holloway, who's gone for the last 10 games of the first half while trying out for Canada's World Junior Championship team. Granato said UW was trying some different combinations but expected the fourth line of Gorniak, Lindmark and Donovan to stay together after a successful start. ... Thursday's game is the first of four in six days and six in 11 at home for UW. Granato said the compressed schedule will prompt an emphasis on rest and recovery in between.
Wolverines (2-0, 0-0)
Coach: Mel Pearson, 55-45-14 in his fourth season at Michigan, 173-137-43 in his ninth season overall.
Player to watch: Freshman left wing Kent Johnson scored a goal, assisted on four others and was plus-4 in a two-game home sweep of Arizona State last weekend.
You should know: In outscoring the Sun Devils 11-1 over two games, the Wolverines had 10 players score a goal. Only freshman center Matty Beniers scored twice. Michigan's roster has 10 freshmen but Pearson said his team's success depends on guidance from veterans such as Jimmy Lambert, Michael Pastujov and Nick Blankenburg. Having Big Ten first star of the week Strauss Mann in goal allows the Wolverines to have confidence in their defensive zone. He stopped 32 of 33 shots faced against Arizona State.
— Todd D. Milewski
