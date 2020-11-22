Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin hosts No. 10 Penn State

No. 14 UW vs. No. 10 Penn State

Badgers (2-2, 2-1-0-1 Big Ten)

You should know: The Badgers were uncertain whether they'd have center Ty Pelton-Byce for the Penn State series after the senior suffered a head injury on Thursday. ... After allowing power-play goals on Michigan's first two chances of the series on Thursday, the UW penalty kill tightened up. It conceded only eight shot attempts on the Wolverines' final four power plays of the series, with Robbie Beydoun making four saves. ... The Badgers have won just one of their last six games against Penn State, a 4-3 victory on Feb. 20 at the Kohl Center. But UW is 3-1-2 in the last six games in the series in Madison.