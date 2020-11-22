Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin hosts No. 10 Penn State

No. 14 UW vs. No. 10 Penn State
When, where: 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, LaBahn Arena.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Web stream: FoxSports.com (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (2-2, 2-1-0-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 64-74-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Senior defenseman Josh Ess has scored five of his 10 collegiate goals against Penn State. He recorded his first goal this season against Michigan on Thursday.
You should know: The Badgers were uncertain whether they'd have center Ty Pelton-Byce for the Penn State series after the senior suffered a head injury on Thursday. ... After allowing power-play goals on Michigan's first two chances of the series on Thursday, the UW penalty kill tightened up. It conceded only eight shot attempts on the Wolverines' final four power plays of the series, with Robbie Beydoun making four saves. ... The Badgers have won just one of their last six games against Penn State, a 4-3 victory on Feb. 20 at the Kohl Center. But UW is 3-1-2 in the last six games in the series in Madison.
Nittany Lions (0-2, 0-2-0-0)
Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 145-122-23 in his ninth season at Penn State, 318-320-60 in his 21st season overall.
Player to watch: Senior left wing Alex Limoges has seven goals and 20 points in 15 career games against the Badgers. He was held without a point and was minus-4 in Penn State's opening series.
You should know: Penn State is 0-2 for the first time in nine seasons as a varsity program after losing to Minnesota in Minneapolis on Thursday and Friday. Big Ten coaches picked the Nittany Lions to finish in last place after they lost 58% of their point production from last season's team, which won the regular-season title. Limoges is the only one of Penn State's top six scorers from 2019-20 who's back. ... Junior Oskar Autio and freshman Liam Soulière split time in goal in the opening series as the Nittany Lions try to replace four-year starter Peyton Jones.
— Todd D. Milewski
