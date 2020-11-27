 Skip to main content
UW MEN’S HOCKEY PREVIEW

Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Arizona State

No. 14 UW vs. Arizona State

When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, LaBahn Arena.

TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.

Web stream: FoxSportsGo.com (requires TV sign-in; Saturday linkSunday link).

Radio: 1310 AM Saturday, 1070 AM Sunday, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin.

Badgers (4-2)

Coach: Tony Granato, 66-74-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.

Player to watch: Freshman defenseman Anthony Kehrer had four assists and was plus-6 in the Badgers’ sweep of Penn State on Monday and Tuesday.

You should know: The Badgers have won four games in November for the first time since they went 5-3 in 2009-10, a season that they ended as NCAA runners-up. ... Granato said freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe should make his first collegiate appearance in this series. Robbie Beydoun has produced a .931 save percentage over the first six games. ... The availability of center Ty Pelton-Byce, who has missed the last three games with a concussion, won’t be known until Saturday, Granato said. ... UW swept Arizona State last February, winning 7-6 and 6-2. The Badgers also scored 13 goals in their last series, 6-3 and 7-3 victories over Penn State on Monday and Tuesday.

Sun Devils (0-3-1)

Coach: Greg Powers, 66-89-15 in his sixth season with Arizona State’s varsity team.

Player to watch: After transferring from Michigan, center James Sanchez tied for sixth nationally with 30 assists as a junior last season.

You should know: Senior right wing Johnny Walker, who scored two of his 20 goals last season against the Badgers, will miss these two games, Powers said. Walker suffered a lower-body injury in the Nov. 15 game at Michigan and sat out the Sun Devils’ games at Michigan State on Nov. 19 and 20. That’s not a good sign for a team that has scored only two goals in its first four contests. ... The Arizona Board of Regents last week approved a $115 million project to build a 5,000-seat arena on Arizona State’s campus that will house the Sun Devils hockey team starting in 2022. “It changes everything” for the program, Powers said.

— Todd D. Milewski

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season. 

