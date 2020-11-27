Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Arizona State

No. 14 UW vs. Arizona State

Badgers (4-2)

You should know: The Badgers have won four games in November for the first time since they went 5-3 in 2009-10, a season that they ended as NCAA runners-up. ... Granato said freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe should make his first collegiate appearance in this series. Robbie Beydoun has produced a .931 save percentage over the first six games. ... The availability of center Ty Pelton-Byce, who has missed the last three games with a concussion, won’t be known until Saturday, Granato said. ... UW swept Arizona State last February, winning 7-6 and 6-2. The Badgers also scored 13 goals in their last series, 6-3 and 7-3 victories over Penn State on Monday and Tuesday.