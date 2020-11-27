Badgers men's hockey preview: No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Arizona State

No. 14 UW vs. Arizona State
When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, LaBahn Arena.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: FoxSportsGo.com (requires TV sign-in; Saturday link — Sunday link).
Radio: 1310 AM Saturday, 1070 AM Sunday, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (4-2)
Coach: Tony Granato, 66-74-12 in his fifth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman defenseman Anthony Kehrer had four assists and was plus-6 in the Badgers’ sweep of Penn State on Monday and Tuesday.
You should know: The Badgers have won four games in November for the first time since they went 5-3 in 2009-10, a season that they ended as NCAA runners-up. ... Granato said freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe should make his first collegiate appearance in this series. Robbie Beydoun has produced a .931 save percentage over the first six games. ... The availability of center Ty Pelton-Byce, who has missed the last three games with a concussion, won’t be known until Saturday, Granato said. ... UW swept Arizona State last February, winning 7-6 and 6-2. The Badgers also scored 13 goals in their last series, 6-3 and 7-3 victories over Penn State on Monday and Tuesday.
Sun Devils (0-3-1)
Coach: Greg Powers, 66-89-15 in his sixth season with Arizona State’s varsity team.
Player to watch: After transferring from Michigan, center James Sanchez tied for sixth nationally with 30 assists as a junior last season.
You should know: Senior right wing Johnny Walker, who scored two of his 20 goals last season against the Badgers, will miss these two games, Powers said. Walker suffered a lower-body injury in the Nov. 15 game at Michigan and sat out the Sun Devils’ games at Michigan State on Nov. 19 and 20. That’s not a good sign for a team that has scored only two goals in its first four contests. ... The Arizona Board of Regents last week approved a $115 million project to build a 5,000-seat arena on Arizona State’s campus that will house the Sun Devils hockey team starting in 2022. “It changes everything” for the program, Powers said.
— Todd D. Milewski
