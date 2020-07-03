Badgers men's hockey non-conference series shuffled for 2020-21 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scheduling for the first weeks of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 2020-21 season has taken a turn, and not primarily for the reason you might think.

It wasn't the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the Badgers and Denver to call off the non-conference series that was originally planned for the weekend of Oct. 9-10 at the Kohl Center.

Instead, the sides couldn't agree on when to stage the series around the uncertain time of the Saturday, Oct. 10 Badgers football game against Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium.

According to sources, UW sought a Friday-Sunday series; Denver wanted to play Thursday and Friday and avoid a Sunday game because it's due to travel to Boston the following weekend.

The cancellation of the games was on good terms, a source said. The Badgers and the Pioneers are scheduled to complete a separately planned slate of games in Denver in the 2021-22 season.

To fill in for the Denver series on the 2020-21 non-conference schedule, the Badgers moved one pair of games and added another, according to sources.