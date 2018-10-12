UW vs. No. 12 Boston College
When, where: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Kohl Center
TV: Tonight — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa and Bill Brophy.
Radio: Tonight — 1070 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin. Saturday — 100.9 FM, with Posick and Perrin.
Badgers (0-0-0)
Coach: Tony Granato, 34-34-5 starting his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman defenseman K’Andre Miller, a first-round draft pick of the NHL’s New York Rangers, plays his first college hockey game against a team that’s expected to have a dynamic offense. He’s one of 13 first-round picks playing college hockey this season.
You should know: The series matches two of the four youngest teams in Division I this season. Boston College is second (average age: 20 years, 253 days as of Oct. 1) and UW is tied for third (20 years, 286 days). The teams, however, are at the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of average height. BC has the sixth-tallest of 60 teams; UW has the seventh-shortest group. ... The Badgers are 2-0 in home openers under Granato, including a 3-1 victory over the Eagles on Oct. 14, 2016.
Eagles (0-0-0)
Coach: Jerry York, 1,053-628-117 starting his 47th season overall, 586-293-83 starting his 25th season at Boston College.
Player to watch: Freshman forward Oliver Wahlstrom got off to a strong start to his collegiate career, albeit unofficially, with two goals in the Eagles’ exhibition victory over New Brunswick last Saturday. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.
You should know: The Eagles have 11 NHL draft picks on their roster, third-most in the country behind Minnesota (13) and Boston University (12). With that level of talent and because they return players who accounted for 96 percent of the team’s goal-scoring last season, the expectations are high for BC. Two voters had them at No. 1 on their USCHO.com poll ballots this week. ... Since losing to UW in the 2006 NCAA championship game in Milwaukee, Boston College is 7-2 against the Badgers.
— Todd D. Milewski