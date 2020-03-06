Badgers men's hockey team suffers worst loss in 36 years to fall behind Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal series

"Everything that could have went their way did," said Badgers defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, who broke up Tommy Nappier's shutout with 7:35 remaining. "They came out harder than us and they put pucks behind us and they just got bounces."

Even though shots ended up even at 32 and the Badgers launched 65 attempts to the Buckeyes' 56, the result was all but settled with four Ohio State goals on 11 shots in the second period for a 6-0 lead.

Meyer scored three of them, the first two against Berry. But the goaltender had to face Meyer one-on-one both times.

Berry, who started last Saturday's regular-season finale after missing three weeks with a lower-body injury, left the game after allowing four goals on 14 shots.

"First and foremost, I've got to be better," Berry said. "At the end of the day, you're a goaltender and you've got to make a save."

Lebedeff (seven saves on 10 shots) didn't fare much better, nor did he receive much assistance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Meyer scored his fourth of the game for a 5-0 lead on a power-play wrist shot from the left circle after he intercepted a Badgers clearing attempt.