Badgers men's hockey team suffers worst loss in 36 years to fall behind Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal series

COLUMBUS, Ohio — So much for momentum going into the postseason.
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, unbeaten in four games to close the regular season, opened the Big Ten Conference playoffs with an epic face plant that no one on the Badgers saw coming.
With four goals by Carson Meyer, some taking advantage of undisciplined defensive-zone play by the Badgers, No. 11 Ohio State unleashed a 9-1 throttling on Friday at Value City Arena.
The Buckeyes jumped ahead in the best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series and can end UW's season in Saturday's Game 2.
At one point, the Badgers trailed by nine. The eight-goal defeat was the team's worst in 36 years and ranked second-worst in the program's 230 all-time postseason games.
"With a game like that, you try to forget it as quick as you can," said Badgers center Ty Pelton-Byce, who was minus-5. "We were already talking in the locker room. You just laugh that one off. When does that happen?"
UW pulled starting goaltender Jack Berry, then yanked replacement Daniel Lebedeff even though neither got much support from Badgers skaters.
Meyer assisted on the first Buckeyes goal and then scored the next four. Quinn Preston also scored twice for Ohio State.
"Everything that could have went their way did," said Badgers defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, who broke up Tommy Nappier's shutout with 7:35 remaining. "They came out harder than us and they put pucks behind us and they just got bounces."
Even though shots ended up even at 32 and the Badgers launched 65 attempts to the Buckeyes' 56, the result was all but settled with four Ohio State goals on 11 shots in the second period for a 6-0 lead.
Meyer scored three of them, the first two against Berry. But the goaltender had to face Meyer one-on-one both times.
Berry, who started last Saturday's regular-season finale after missing three weeks with a lower-body injury, left the game after allowing four goals on 14 shots.
"First and foremost, I've got to be better," Berry said. "At the end of the day, you're a goaltender and you've got to make a save."
Lebedeff (seven saves on 10 shots) didn't fare much better, nor did he receive much assistance.
You have free articles remaining.
Meyer scored his fourth of the game for a 5-0 lead on a power-play wrist shot from the left circle after he intercepted a Badgers clearing attempt.
Lebedeff also allowed two goals by Preston — a short-handed tally in the second period on which the Badgers were slow in backchecking and on a rebound 29 seconds into the third — before he, too, was pulled from the game.
"You can't blame the goalies, for sure, but you also didn't have any saves," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "Every shot they made went in our net. We did not play well defensively. We did not play well as forwards. We did not play well as a group."
Third-string senior Johan Blomquist (six saves on eight shots) finished things out, conceding goals by Tanner Laczynski and Wyatt Ege.
Meyer became the first Buckeyes player in 10 years with a five-point game, and he added two first-period shot blocks for a well-rounded effort.
"I just kept trying to play the right way, and I was just the lucky one tonight who got the bounces and had some good passes to me," Meyer said.
The only larger postseason defeat in Badgers history also was the last time the team lost by eight goals or more. Minnesota Duluth leveled UW 9-0 on March 3, 1984, to win a Western Collegiate Hockey Association total-goals series 15-3.
UW (14-19-2) earned a victory and rallied from a three-goal deficit for a tie here against the Buckeyes (19-11-5) last weekend to provide a confidence boost entering the postseason. A week later, those results were obliterated by an Ohio State team that looked hungrier.
"That's hockey," Granato said. "Hockey's a game where it doesn't matter what happened the last game. The team that comes out and executes and finishes at the net, makes the most of their chances, things like this happen.
"I'm not happy with how we played. I don't think we could find too many guys that had good games."
The Badgers fell into a two-goal hole in the first period, starting with a slow backcheck at the end of UW's power play.
Meyer caught an errant Linus Weissbach pass, intended to go back to the point, after exiting the penalty box and drove to the net. His pass left Sheboygan native Collin Peters, who outraced trailing Badgers players to the net front, an open net to shoot into for his first goal of the season.
Meyer did things himself to put the Buckeyes ahead 2-0 less than four minutes later. He followed his own shot from the slot with another effort from low in the right circle that slipped under Berry.
"Our goalies definitely aren't to blame tonight at all," Kalynuk said. "We hung them out to dry. Just mistakes on mistakes. We've got to be better tomorrow, and we will be."