Badgers men's hockey team rallies from 3-0 deficit, ties No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is taking a ton of confidence into the postseason, and a three-goal rally on Saturday was just the latest indicator.

Tyler Inamoto's goal with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left in the third period forged a 3-3 tie with No. 10 Ohio State at Value City Arena.

Ty Pelton-Byce scored in 3-on-3 overtime to give the Badgers the extra point in the Big Ten Conference standings.

"We're building a lot of confidence right now," said Inamoto, a senior defenseman. "I think we're in a good spot going into the playoffs."

The Badgers finished the regular season 4-1-1 in their last six games, all against teams ranked in the top 10. They've been officially slotted for last place in the Big Ten Conference for the last two weeks and have trended toward it for longer, but they wanted to use the final games to get set for a playoff run.

They've done that, and they'll head back to No. 2 seed Ohio State for the first round of the Big Ten playoffs next week having planted the idea they can be successful. The best-of-three series begins Friday.