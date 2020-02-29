Badgers men's hockey team rallies from 3-0 deficit, ties No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is taking a ton of confidence into the postseason, and a three-goal rally on Saturday was just the latest indicator.
Tyler Inamoto's goal with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left in the third period forged a 3-3 tie with No. 10 Ohio State at Value City Arena.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored in 3-on-3 overtime to give the Badgers the extra point in the Big Ten Conference standings.
"We're building a lot of confidence right now," said Inamoto, a senior defenseman. "I think we're in a good spot going into the playoffs."
The Badgers finished the regular season 4-1-1 in their last six games, all against teams ranked in the top 10. They've been officially slotted for last place in the Big Ten Conference for the last two weeks and have trended toward it for longer, but they wanted to use the final games to get set for a playoff run.
They've done that, and they'll head back to No. 2 seed Ohio State for the first round of the Big Ten playoffs next week having planted the idea they can be successful. The best-of-three series begins Friday.
"The last few weeks, we wanted to figure out how to get to be playing our best and give ourselves a chance," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "It's not easy. It's not the path that we chose or wanted at the start of the year. But we've found a way the last few weeks."
Inamoto scored his second goal of the season on a one-timer from the top of the zone.
"He'd probably be the last guy you'd pick to score the goal," Granato said. "But how many blocked shots did he have? How many hits did he have? Those are the things that he did, and he finally gets rewarded on the offensive part because he did the other things right all along."
Dylan Holloway and Max Zimmer cut into the deficit in the second period after the Badgers fell behind 3-0.
The primary assist on Inamoto's tying goal made Cole Caufield the third Badgers player to win a conference scoring title. He had 24 points, one better than Penn State's Alex Limoges and Nate Sucese.
Caufield joined Mike Eaves and Mark Johnson as the only UW players with a league point-scoring championship. They shared the 1977-78 crown.
After losing the defensive-zone sharpness that helped them to their last two victories in falling behind 3-0 in the second period, the Badgers started to rally.
Holloway got UW going with his seventh goal of the season and fourth in his last eight games.
The freshman collected a puck from skates near the right-wing boards and spun into the slot, where he launched a wrist shot that ticked off the end of goaltender Tommy Nappier's glove before landing in the net.
Zimmer's seventh goal in his last eight games, on a power play in the final minute of the middle frame, made it a one-goal game heading to the third period.
Alex Turcotte fed Zimmer in the slot for a shot that beat Nappier high. The assist gave Turcotte a five-game point streak in which he has three goals and six assists.
Carson Meyer scored a goal and added an assist on the Buckeyes' Senior Night, and classmate Tanner Laczynski also scored in his final regular-season home game.
Meyer played a big role as the Buckeyes scored twice in the opening 4:10 of the second period to turn a one-goal advantage into a 3-0 lead.
A ragged defensive-zone effort from the Badgers left Meyer a shot from the left circle that he snapped into the top right corner.
Off a faceoff win to start a power play, Meyer had his shot saved but Laczynski buried the rebound.
The Badgers (14-18-2, 7-15-2-2 Big Ten) held a 15-3 advantage in shots on goal in the third period — and 38-25 for the game — and got Inamoto's tying goal on their 12th shot.
Tate Singleton scored to put the Buckeyes (18-11-5, 11-9-4-1) ahead less than three minutes into the first period. Sloppy defensive-zone play gave the freshman a turnaround shot from the slot that got past Badgers goaltender Jack Berry (22 saves).
The Badgers had a three-minute power play later in the first period after a UW challenge, when referees spotted a grab of the face mask by Buckeyes senior Gordi Myer. UW's Dominick Mersch was called for a minor roughing penalty on the play.
UW got two shots on goal during the advantage; Nappier stopped both.
Berry made his first start for the Badgers since Feb. 1. He suffered a lower-body injury in practice on Feb. 4 and wasn't able to play for the next three weeks.