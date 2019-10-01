The preseason predictions are in: The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team is projected to finish in the top half of the Big Ten Conference and as a contender for an NCAA tournament spot in 2019-20.
The Badgers were picked to finish third in the seven-team league by Big Ten coaches in a preseason poll released Monday.
UW took both defenseman spots on the all-league preseason first team, with sophomore K’Andre Miller and junior captain Wyatt Kalynuk earning recognition. Miller was a unanimous selection.
Also Monday, the Badgers were 16th in the first USCHO.com Division I men’s poll, marking only the second time in the last five seasons they appeared in the preseason rankings.
They were 12th to start the 2017-18 campaign but otherwise hadn’t received enough votes since 2014 to place in the top 20 of the preseason poll of coaches and media members.
A program that has missed the 16-team NCAA tournament in five straight years and finished 14-18-5 last season has a new level of expectations because of one of the nation’s best incoming classes.
NHL first-round draft picks Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield and projected 2020 first-round selection Dylan Holloway all offer potential for big upgrades at the forward position.
With preseason polls being an educated guess at best, Badgers players said they’re more interested in the level to which they’re holding themselves.
“I think we are the ones setting the expectations,” junior left wing Linus Weissbach said recently. “Sure, people write stuff. We read stuff here and there. But at the same time, I’ve experienced over these past two years that you can’t really say anything before those first 10 games. You don’t really know where the team’s going to be at.
“But coming in, we want to get some work done before and make sure we’re ready. Because if everything goes well and we play hard, play well, we’re going to have a fun year.”
The Badgers have been in limited-hours workouts in September but their practice schedule opens officially on Saturday. They’ll hold a scrimmage at the Kohl Center at 12:30 p.m. Sunday before the season starts at No. 11 Boston College on Oct. 11.
The Eagles are one of seven ranked teams on the schedule. UW opens its home campaign Oct. 18-19 against two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth, which started at No. 1 in the rankings.
The Badgers were the fourth of four Big Ten Conference teams in the USCHO preseason rankings, behind No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 12 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State.
UW also faces No. 10 Clarkson (Oct. 25-26) and No. 20 Arizona State (Feb. 21-22) in two-game, non-conference series at the Kohl Center.
In the first four weeks of the season, only an Oct. 12 game against Merrimack will match the Badgers against a team that was unranked in the preseason poll.
In all, 19 of the Badgers’ 34 regular-season games are against teams that are ranked to start the season, down from 29 in 2018-19.
Penn State was the coaches’ pick to win the Big Ten, with Notre Dame taking second. UW has been picked to finish in the top half of the league in three of six previous Big Ten seasons but has failed to reach expectations in each of those instances.
Picked to win the league in the inaugural 2013-14 season, the Badgers finished second. They were sixth after being chosen for third in both 2014-15 and 2017-18.
Defending regular-season champion Ohio State was picked for fourth, ahead of Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State.
Miller and Kalynuk joined Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris (also a unanimous pick), Ohio State forward Tanner Laczynski and Penn State forwards Alex Limoges and Evan Barratt on the coaches’ preseason first team. Caufield was among the group receiving honorable mention.
A first-round pick of the NHL’s New York Rangers in 2018, Miller was the Badgers’ leading scorer last season until he suffered a knee injury on Feb. 9 that forced him to miss the final nine games. He gained honorable mention recognition from the league last season and was named to the all-freshman team.
Kalynuk was a second-team All-Big Ten pick in 2018-19 as a steady defender with offensive flair. He led the team in shots on goal with 115.
Last season, the Badgers didn’t appear in the preseason national rankings and were picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten; they ended up in a tie for fifth.
A new season brings new potential for UW.
“We like it. I think it’s something that you want at the beginning of the year,” Kalynuk said of the raised bar for success. “Going into the year, do you want to be excited? Do you want to have big expectations? Yeah, I think it’s a good thing. But on the ice, it means nothing.”