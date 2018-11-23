ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team got a strong performance from its goalie and its penalty kill, played the way it wanted to play and took a lead into the third period.
A Friday road victory, however, remained out of reach.
Michigan’s Josh Norris scored in the 3-on-3 overtime to give the 14th-ranked Wolverines the extra Big Ten Conference point after a 1-1 tie with the Badgers on Friday at Yost Ice Arena.
Held to just nine goals in seven November games, UW is 1-5-1 in that stretch after Michigan’s Adam Winborg scored midway through the third period to net a draw.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted,” Badgers captain Peter Tischke said. “Our effort was there. Our energy was there. Our compete was there.”
UW hasn’t won the opening game of a road series since Nov. 10, 2017, going 0-9 before Friday’s tie. But the Badgers said they were encouraged by their play against the Wolverines and didn’t feel like the game was tilted against them despite a 38-21 disadvantage in shots on goal.
“I liked how all of our players played,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “That was the kind of effort and the kind of game we were looking for. We needed a game like that.”
The Badgers killed all four Michigan power plays, including one in the 5-on-5 overtime and a full two minutes to start the third period.
They took the lead on Madison native Mick Messner’s goal early in the second period.
And Jack Berry made 37 saves, 19 of them in the second period as the Badgers had to spend a lot of time in their defensive zone under Michigan pressure.
“I thought we played well,” Berry said. “But obviously we got the short end of the straw there.”
New in the Big Ten this season, 3-on-3 overtime is used to award a third point in the standings — both teams get one for getting there — when games are tied after regulation and the NCAA-mandated five minutes of 5-on-5 overtime.
Michigan put out two first-round NHL draft picks — center Norris and defenseman Quinn Hughes — and third-round selection Will Lockwood against UW’s Seamus Malone and defensemen Tischke and Josh Ess.
The puck was in Michigan’s control from the faceoff, and Norris, in the right faceoff circle, blasted a one-timer from Hughes past Berry 33 seconds in.
“You can see the excitement and the creativity, and you get your top players out there in that situation,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said.
It was the Badgers’ first 3-on-3 overtime, a format that’s used in most junior and pro leagues but has been resisted by some factions of college hockey. In previous seasons, NCAA games tied after 65 minutes went to a shootout.
Berry helped the Badgers (5-7-1, 1-3-1-0 Big Ten) even get to that point. He faced a quick burst of shots early and said it helped him get on his game.
His most notable stop came with 6:16 left in the second period, when he snared Lockwood’s quick shot from point-blank range on the left side with his glove. It left the Michigan right wing to hold his helmet and slam his stick on the ice.
“He was right on top of me, so I didn’t really have to move much,” Berry said. “I guess it was good positioning, I’d say. But he shot it right into my glove.”
Michigan (6-5-1, 2-2-1-1) finally tied it midway through the third period, on its 34th shot on goal against Berry, who couldn’t control a shot from Brendan Warren. That left a rebound on which Winborg pounced.
Berry and UW’s penalty kill played two minutes short-handed in the first overtime after Malone was called for slashing. The goalie made two saves and UW got shot blocks from Wyatt Kalynuk and Tarek Baker — two of 23 by the Badgers in the game.
Messner’s goal, on his own rebound on a rush created by Jarod Zirbel in his own end of the ice, gave the Badgers the lead entering the third period for only the second time in seven road games.
“You love putting the team up,” Messner said. “Especially for our line; we haven’t produced that much.”
Wisconsin 0 1 0 0 — 1
Michigan 0 0 1 0 — 1
First period penalty: Olmstead, M, 18:02.
Second period: W — Messner 2 (Zirbel), 3:01. Penalties: Tischke, W, 3:14; Lockwood, M, 13:57; Kalynuk, W, 14:33; Miller, W, 20:00.
Third period: M — Winborg 1 (Warren, Hughes), 10:26. Penalties: Hughes, M, 5:19; Moyle, M, 17:37.
Overtime penalty: Malone, W, :36.
3-on-3 overtime: M — Norris (Hughes, Lockwood), :33.
Saves: W (Berry 11-19-5-2) 37; M (Lavigne 6-7-5-2) 20. Power plays: W 0-for-4; M 0-for-4. Att. — 5,614.