Badgers men's hockey senior Max Zimmer signs with AHL's Charlotte Checkers

While the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team awaits word on whether four of its players will return next season or leave for the pros, one of its seniors has earned a chance at the next level.

Left wing Max Zimmer will join the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers on an amateur tryout contract, the pro team announced Monday.

Zimmer, who scored eight of his 19 collegiate goals in the last 14 games this season, was a fourth-round NHL draft pick by the Checkers' parent club, the Carolina Hurricanes, in 2016.

"He finished strong enough to deserve an opportunity, in my opinion," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I think he's positioned himself to be ready for his chance."

The Badgers' season ended with a pair of losses at Ohio State in a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series last Friday and Saturday.

It probably won't be long, Granato said, until sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller makes a decision on whether to sign with the New York Rangers, who drafted him in the first round in 2018. The sides have communicated, Granato said.