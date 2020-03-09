Badgers men's hockey senior Max Zimmer signs with AHL's Charlotte Checkers

While the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team awaits word on whether four of its players will return next season or leave for the pros, one of its seniors has earned a chance at the next level.
Left wing Max Zimmer will join the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers on an amateur tryout contract, the pro team announced Monday.
Zimmer, who scored eight of his 19 collegiate goals in the last 14 games this season, was a fourth-round NHL draft pick by the Checkers' parent club, the Carolina Hurricanes, in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
"He finished strong enough to deserve an opportunity, in my opinion," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I think he's positioned himself to be ready for his chance."
The Badgers' season ended with a pair of losses at Ohio State in a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series last Friday and Saturday.
It probably won't be long, Granato said, until sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller makes a decision on whether to sign with the New York Rangers, who drafted him in the first round in 2018. The sides have communicated, Granato said.
Junior defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk could sign with the Philadelphia Flyers, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2017, or have more options by staying at UW through his senior year. After his fourth season in college, Kalynuk would have the option of signing with the Flyers or becoming a free agent on Aug. 16, 2021.
Granato said freshman forwards Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield likely would take a few days to talk to their families and advisers before deciding on their future. Turcotte was the No. 5 overall pick by Los Angeles last year, and Caufield went to Montreal at No. 15.