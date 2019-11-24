MINNEAPOLIS — To come away with anything from a Border Battle series, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team needed to show a different side of itself on Saturday.
Undisciplined defending defined a loss to archrival Minnesota on Friday, sending the 16th-ranked Badgers below .500 for the first time since they lost the season opener.
In a two-goal hole to start the third period in the rematch, the Badgers showed resolve to gain a 3-3 tie and the extra Big Ten Conference standings point with Max Zimmer’s shootout goal.
“We didn’t get our legs going, really, until the third period,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Then you could see us start to gain confidence and play a lot better.”
Tarek Baker got the rally started on the opening shift of the final frame, hitting the top left corner behind Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine on a shot from the high slot just 18 seconds in.
It was just the second goal this season for Baker, a junior alternate captain, and his first in 11 games.
After UW killed a bench minor for playing with too many men and at the same stoppage lost a coach’s challenge to review what it thought was a slew foot by Minnesota’s Blake McLaughlin on Mike Vorlicky, K’Andre Miller brought the teams level.
The defenseman blasted a slap shot from the right point that hit the net for his fifth goal of the season.
Making his first start of the season, senior goaltender Jack Berry helped keep the Badgers in the game in a volatile second period in which the Gophers scored twice to take a 3-1 lead.
He made 14 saves in the middle frame and 31 for the game.
“He did a great job,” Granato said of Berry. “That’s hard to do. He hadn’t played a full game in a long, long time.”
Berry, who was helped by the goalposts twice in the shootout, started for the first time since Feb. 2, when he made 29 saves in a 2-2 tie at Michigan State.
The teams went through the five-minute, 5-on-5 overtime and then five more minutes of 3-on-3 before Zimmer beat LaFontaine through the pads for a result that counts only in the league standings. It was the senior’s third shootout-winning score in the last two seasons.
“He’s the secret weapon,” Badgers defenseman Ty Emberson said.
After Granato said the Gophers wanted to pay more of a price to win than his team did Friday, the Badgers blocked nine shots in the first period. But a late set of breakdowns and a buzzer-beater by Bryce Brodzinski meant it was a tie game going into the intermission.
Badgers captain Wyatt Kalynuk had the puck stripped from him by McLaughlin as the UW defenseman tried to exit the defensive zone with 13 seconds left. Berry made a save on Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe 8 seconds later.
Emberson was careless with the puck in the left corner with time running out and turned it over. LaCombe fed the puck in front for Brodzinski to tip in as the horn sounded for his first collegiate goal.
“It was a bang-bang play,” Emberson said.
A lengthy review caused by technical difficulties with the replay determined the puck crossed the goal line with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.
“It was as tough of a goal as you could ever give up from the standpoint that you feel like you’re playing really well,” Granato said. “You’re playing a lot smarter, and all of a sudden you turn one over and it’s in your net.”
Minnesota then owned the opening 10 minutes of the second period, outshooting the Badgers 11-2 and generating 16 shot attempts to UW’s six, to take control.
The Gophers took the lead while Badgers center Alex Turcotte was serving a roughing penalty assessed for a hit on Jonny Sorenson in front of the net. To the left of the net, Brannon McManus touched the puck back to the left circle, where McLaughlin blasted it past Berry.
It was 3-1 less than five minutes later after Scott Reedy started and finished a Gophers rush. He blocked Kalynuk’s shot attempt seconds after his penalty expired, then moved forward to the offensive zone.
Reedy got a step on UW’s Ryder Donovan to take a pass that McManus lifted over the stick of Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto with the Gophers skating in 2-on-3. Reedy’s tip-in got past Berry.
UW took the lead with 1:29 left in the first period on Emberson’s first goal of the season, shortly after the Badgers’ third power play expired.
Emberson fired from the right point and the puck got through traffic and the redirection attempt of UW’s Ryder Donovan.
Wisconsin 1 0 2 0 — 3
Minnesota 1 2 0 0 — 3
First period: W — Emberson 1 (Kalynuk, S. Dhooghe), 18:31. M — Brodzinski 1 (LaCombe), 19:59. Penalties: Reedy, M, 8:29; Johnson, M, 11:58; S. Dhooghe, W, 13:57; Johnson, M, 16:22.
Second period: M — McLaughlin 3 (McManus, Stucker), 4:22 (pp); Reedy 6 (McManus), 9:13. Penalties: Turcotte, W, 3:30; Reedy, M, 6:49; Vorlicky, W, 12:45.
Third period: W — Baker 2 (Kalynuk, Zimmer), :18; Miller 5 (Weissbach), 5:34. Penalties: Team, W, 1:48; Holloway, W, 9:17.
Overtime: No scoring or penalties.
Saves: W (Berry 8-14-6-3) 31; M (LaFontaine 10-9-8-2) 29. Power plays: W 0-for-4; M 1-for-5. Att. — 8,612.