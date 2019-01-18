UW vs. No. 12 Notre Dame
When, where: 8 tonight, Kohl Center; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, United Center, Chicago.
TV: Tonight — ESPNU with John Buccigross, Sean Ritchlin and Colby Cohen; Sunday — Big Ten Network, with Dan Kelly and Fred Pletsch.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (8-9-3, 4-3-3-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 42-43-8 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: After going five games without a point, sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk has two goals and three assists in his past five contests. He had a goal and three assists in four outings against Notre Dame last season.
You should know: The Badgers practiced this week with Linus Weissbach on left wing with Seamus Malone and Will Johnson. Weissbach and Jack Gorniak might trade spots on the left side of the top line through the series, Granato said. ... UW is unbeaten in its past six Big Ten games (3-0-3). ... After Friday, the Badgers start their longest stretch of games away from home this season. Sunday’s contest in Chicago is followed by two-game series at Minnesota and at Michigan State.
Fighting Irish (12-8-1, 5-6 Big Ten)
Coach: Jeff Jackson, 308-185-55 in his 14th season at Notre Dame, 490-237-80 in his 20th season overall.
Player to watch: Junior Cale Morris won last season’s Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in Division I men’s hockey. This season, he’s only 15th nationally in save percentage (.926) and 29th in goals-against average (2.30).
You should know: Notre Dame will be without its three leading goal-scorers for its first meetings with the Badgers this season. Cal Burke (nine goals, appendectomy) and Cam Morrison (seven goals, upper-body injury) are week-to-week. Joe Wegwerth (seven goals, knee injury) is out for the season. ... Including two home losses to Minnesota last weekend — in which they totaled two goals scored — and a Jan. 5 loss to Michigan outdoors at Notre Dame Stadium, the Fighting Irish have lost three straight.
— Todd D. Milewski