UW vs. U.S. Under-18 Team
When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: None.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.
Badgers
Coach: Tony Granato, 42-43-8 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore defenseman Tyler Inamoto, who played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before joining the Badgers, had a collegiate-high three points (one goal, two assists) in last weekend's series against Denver.
You should know: The Badgers have won five of six meetings against the U.S. Under-18 Team. The last meeting was on Oct. 21, 2016, a 4-3 UW victory with future Badgers players Sean Dhooghe and Inamoto playing for the U.S. The NTDP team defeated the Badgers 4-1 in the 2014-15 season, with Auston Matthews scoring two goals. ... The exhibition game doesn't count toward the Badgers' record or for individual stats.
U.S. Under-18 Team
Coach: John Wroblewski, third season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Player to watch: Center Jack Hughes is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in June's NHL draft. In 26 games with the Under-18 Team, he has 12 goals and 38 assists. He returned from the World Junior Championship to score twice against Adrian on Tuesday.
You should know: This is the last of 17 games this season against NCAA teams for the Under-18 Team, which has gone 9-7 so far. The Americans have defeated three teams currently ranked in the top 10: No. 1 St. Cloud State, No. 5 Minnesota Duluth and No. 9 Notre Dame. Overall, the U18 team is 23-8-2, combining NCAA results with games against United States Hockey League teams and a 4-0 record at the U18 Five Nations Tournament in November.