Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays No. 11 Ohio State in the Big Ten quarterfinals

Buckeyes (18-11-5)

You should know: The Buckeyes are 6-0 in the Big Ten quarterfinals, going 4-0 in the single-weekend playoff format that existed from 2014 to 2017 and sweeping Michigan State in 2018. They had the bye last season for winning the regular-season title but lost to Penn State in the semifinals. ... At 11th in the PairWise Rankings, Ohio State would be in danger of missing the NCAA tournament if it loses the series, especially if it's a sweep. ... The Buckeyes are tied for third nationally in power play at 26.4%. They were 1-for-3 against UW last weekend and 4-for-10 in four games against the Badgers this season.