Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays No. 11 Ohio State in the Big Ten quarterfinals

UW vs. No. 11 Ohio State
What: A Big Ten Conference best-of-three quarterfinal series.
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.
TV: None.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (14-18-2)
Coach: Tony Granato, 62-70-12 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman center Alex Turcotte is tied for sixth nationally with nine points in the last three weeks. He has three goals and six assists since returning from a five-game injury absence and carries a five-game point streak into the postseason.
You should know: Senior Jack Berry will start in goal in the series opener, Granato said. Berry returned from a lower-body injury for last Saturday's 3-3 tie against the Buckeyes. ... Ohio State is the only Big Ten team against which the Badgers won the season series. UW was 2-1-1 against the Buckeyes, including a 3-2 victory and 3-3 tie last weekend in Columbus. ... The Badgers are 3-0 against the Buckeyes in the postseason, all of them one-goal victories. They won a 2004 NCAA first-round game and the 2014 Big Ten championship game in overtime and prevailed in the 2017 Big Ten semifinals.
Buckeyes (18-11-5)
Coach: Steve Rohlik, 131-95-33 in his seventh season at Ohio State and overall.
Player to watch: Senior center Tanner Laczynski scored a goal in both games against the Badgers last weekend, giving him 10 goals and 31 points for the season. He's tied for second among current NCAA players with 140 career points.
You should know: The Buckeyes are 6-0 in the Big Ten quarterfinals, going 4-0 in the single-weekend playoff format that existed from 2014 to 2017 and sweeping Michigan State in 2018. They had the bye last season for winning the regular-season title but lost to Penn State in the semifinals. ... At 11th in the PairWise Rankings, Ohio State would be in danger of missing the NCAA tournament if it loses the series, especially if it's a sweep. ... The Buckeyes are tied for third nationally in power play at 26.4%. They were 1-for-3 against UW last weekend and 4-for-10 in four games against the Badgers this season.
— Todd D. Milewski