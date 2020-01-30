Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays Minnesota at the Kohl Center

Golden Gophers (10-10-4, 5-5-4-3)

Player to watch: Junior right wing Brannon McManus was named the Big Ten and NCAA first star of the week after he recorded a pair of three-point games and was plus-6 in the Gophers' sweep of Ohio State last Friday and Saturday.

You should know: The line of left wing Sampo Ranta, center Ben Meyers and McManus combined for 25 of Minnesota's 66 shots on goal in two games against the Buckeyes, scoring seven goals. Ranta, the Big Ten's second star, scored three times. ... After going 3-1 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in 1965 and 1966 and 30-35-5 at the Dane County Coliseum from 1968 to 1997, the Gophers are 22-14-5 at the Kohl Center. They're 7-2-1 in their past 10 games there and haven't lost a series to the Badgers since being swept in February 2014.