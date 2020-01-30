Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays Minnesota at the Kohl Center

UW vs. Minnesota
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus Friday, Fox Sports Wisconsin Saturday, with Brian Posick, Bill Brophy, Rob Andringa and Piper Shaw.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (10-13-1, 5-10-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 58-65-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Roman Ahcan became the second Badgers player to reach the 10-goal mark when he scored a short-handed goal last Saturday at Notre Dame. He has four goals in his past five games.
Injury report: Freshman center Alex Turcotte (lower body) is out.
You should know: Since the holiday break, senior Jack Berry has started four times in goal and sophomore Daniel Lebedeff twice. Both have .500 records, but Lebedeff has posted the better save percentage (.909 to .894) and goals-against average (2.56 to 3.25) in that time. Lebedeff is getting the call for Friday over Berry, who allowed four goals in each game last weekend. ... UW has allowed eight power-play goals in 27 chances since Christmas, a 70% effectiveness that ranks seventh-last nationally.
Golden Gophers (10-10-4, 5-5-4-3)
Coach: Bob Motzko, 28-26-8 in his second season at Minnesota, 304-218-57 in his 15th season overall.
Player to watch: Junior right wing Brannon McManus was named the Big Ten and NCAA first star of the week after he recorded a pair of three-point games and was plus-6 in the Gophers' sweep of Ohio State last Friday and Saturday.
You should know: The line of left wing Sampo Ranta, center Ben Meyers and McManus combined for 25 of Minnesota's 66 shots on goal in two games against the Buckeyes, scoring seven goals. Ranta, the Big Ten's second star, scored three times. ... After going 3-1 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in 1965 and 1966 and 30-35-5 at the Dane County Coliseum from 1968 to 1997, the Gophers are 22-14-5 at the Kohl Center. They're 7-2-1 in their past 10 games there and haven't lost a series to the Badgers since being swept in February 2014.
— Todd D. Milewski