Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays at Notre Dame

UW vs. Notre Dame
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Indiana.
TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus, with Tony Simeone and Juan Jose Rodriguez.
Web stream: NBCSports.com (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: 1070 AM Friday and 1310 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (9-12-1, 4-9-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 57-64-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman center Alex Turcotte recorded three assists in the split with the Fighting Irish at the Kohl Center in November. He has only one point in 10 games since.
You should know: In seven games where they have been listed together on the line chart, forwards Roman Ahcan, Ty Pelton-Byce and Owen Lindmark have combined for 11 goals. All three scored in last Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Michigan State. ... These are only the Badgers’ fifth and sixth games in South Bend in the 21st century. UW won in January 2005, lost its first game at Compton Family Ice Arena in January 2018 and split a series last February.
Fighting Irish (10-10-4, 5-6-3-2)
Coach: Jeff Jackson, 329-201-65 in his 15th season at Notre Dame, 511-253-86 in his 21st season overall.
Player to watch: Like last season, sophomore center Michael Graham has one goal entering a January series with the Badgers. He then scored two goals in three consecutive games and finished the season with 12 scores.
You should know: Notre Dame has a story not unlike the Badgers’ this season. Since climbing to No. 3 in the national rankings on Nov. 18, the Fighting Irish are 2-9-3 and have fallen out of the top 20. In that stretch, they have scored only 1.71 goals per game (sixth from the bottom nationally) and have killed only 68.3% of opponent power plays (fourth from the bottom). ... Notre Dame killed only two of five UW power plays in the teams’ series in November.
— Todd D. Milewski