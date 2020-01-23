Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays at Notre Dame

Fighting Irish (10-10-4, 5-6-3-2)

Player to watch: Like last season, sophomore center Michael Graham has one goal entering a January series with the Badgers. He then scored two goals in three consecutive games and finished the season with 12 scores.

You should know: Notre Dame has a story not unlike the Badgers’ this season. Since climbing to No. 3 in the national rankings on Nov. 18, the Fighting Irish are 2-9-3 and have fallen out of the top 20. In that stretch, they have scored only 1.71 goals per game (sixth from the bottom nationally) and have killed only 68.3% of opponent power plays (fourth from the bottom). ... Notre Dame killed only two of five UW power plays in the teams’ series in November.