UW vs. No. 18 Penn State
What: A best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series.
When, where: 7 tonight; 5 p.m. Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday (if necessary), Pegula Ice Arena, State College, Pa.
TV: None.
Radio: 1310 AM tonight and Saturday, 1070 AM Sunday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (13-16-5)
Coach: Tony Granato, 47-50-10 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: After recording only one point in his first 10 games of the second half, sophomore right wing Sean Dhooghe has three goals and seven points in his past six games. He was the Big Ten’s first star of the week.
Injury report: Freshman defenseman K’Andre Miller (left leg) is doubtful. Freshman forward Dominick Mersch (lower body) is probable.
You should know: Miller has missed the past six games, and the Badgers hoped this would be the week he’d be ready to return. He practiced in a no-contact jersey on Wednesday and Thursday. ... Since winning the inaugural Big Ten tournament in 2014, the Badgers are 1-5 in the league playoffs. Two of those losses came to Penn State: 5-2 in the 2016 single-elimination quarterfinals and 2-1 in double overtime in the 2017 title game.
Nittany Lions (19-13-2)
Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 122-108-19 in his seventh season at Penn State, 295-306-56 in his 19th season overall.
Player to watch: The Badgers chased junior goaltender Peyton Jones from his start on Feb. 23 after scoring six goals in a little more than two periods. Jones has allowed five goals or more seven times this season but has held opponents to two goals or fewer 11 times.
You should know: Penn State got sophomore center Evan Barratt back from injury last week against Notre Dame after he missed three games, including both contests against UW two weeks ago. He’s second to his left wing, Alex Limoges, on the team with 17 goals and 41 points. ... Like UW, the Nittany Lions need to win the series to continue their season. They have made the NCAA tournament in two straight years but enter the weekend 16th in the PairWise Rankings.
— Todd D. Milewski