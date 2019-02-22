UW vs. No. 19 Penn State
When, where: 5:30 tonight and 6 p.m. Saturday, Pegula Ice Arena, State College, Pa.
TV: Tonight — BTN, with Chris Vosters and Paul Caponigri. Saturday — None.
Radio: 1310 AM today, 1070 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (10-15-5, 6-9-5-2 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 44-49-10 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Linus Weissbach has six points in his past eight games after scoring a power-play goal in last Friday’s 2-1 victory at Notre Dame. He has 17 points in 20 games, UW’s best point-per-game average.
Injury report: Freshman defenseman K’Andre Miller (left leg) is out.
You should know: The Badgers have been held to two goals or fewer in each of their past six games, their longest stretch under Granato. The most recent string longer was the final nine games of the 2014-15 season. UW is last in the Big Ten with a scoring average of 2.55 in conference games. ... The Badgers are unbeaten in five games against Penn State (2-0-3), their longest since winning the first five Big Ten games against the Nittany Lions from 2013 to 2014.
Nittany Lions (17-11-2, 9-10-1-1)
Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 120-106-19 in his seventh season at Penn State, 293-304-56 in his 19th season overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Alex Limoges had five points and was plus-5 in Penn State’s series at UW earlier this season. He leads the Nittany Lions with 16 goals and 38 points, and he has seven points in his past five games.
You should know: The Nittany Lions, 6-6 since Jan. 1, can fill the net but also have trouble keeping the puck out of theirs. They lead the country in scoring, averaging 4.63 goals per game and 5.06 at home. But they’re last in the Big Ten in defense, allowing four goals per league contest. ... Top-line center Evan Barratt’s status is uncertain. He missed last Saturday’s victory at Michigan State with an upper-body injury suffered the day before. Barratt leads Penn State in points per game (1.42).
— Todd D. Milewski