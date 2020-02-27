Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays at No. 10 Ohio State

Buckeyes (18-10-4, 11-8-3-1)

You should know: Despite being eight games over .500, the Buckeyes have trailed in games (608:05) more than they have led (564:24). They have outscored opponents 41-21 in the third period, rallying to win or tie six of 13 games in which they have trailed after two periods. ... Ohio State is 9-2-3 at home and has allowed only 1.86 goals per game. ... The Jan. 11 loss to UW started a stretch where the Buckeyes won only one of six games (1-4-1). Since, they have lost only one of their past five (3-1-1), including a sweep at Michigan State last weekend.