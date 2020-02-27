Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays at No. 10 Ohio State

UW vs. No. 10 Ohio State
When, where: 5 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Web stream: Friday — FoxSports.com (requires TV sign-in). Saturday — FoxSports.com (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (13-18-1, 6-15-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 61-70-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Roman Ahcan was the NCAA first star of the week after scoring four times in a series against Arizona State. He scored three goals in two games against Ohio State in January.
Injury report: Forward Sean Dhooghe (lower body) is probable for Saturday. Goaltender Jack Berry is probable.
You should know: Although the Badgers are locked into seventh place in the Big Ten Conference standings, they play a final-weekend series with championship implications for one of the teams for the first time since doing so three years in a row from 2012 to 2014. Ohio State can clinch at least a share of the title and the No. 1 playoff seed with two victories. ... UW is 3-10-1 on the road and has allowed an average of 4.57 goals per game.
Buckeyes (18-10-4, 11-8-3-1)
Coach: Steve Rohlik, 131-94-32 in his seventh season at Ohio State and overall.
Player to watch: Junior goaltender Tommy Nappier is 4-0 against the Badgers with a .966 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average. He was out injured for the Badgers' 5-2 victory over the Buckeyes on Jan. 11.
You should know: Despite being eight games over .500, the Buckeyes have trailed in games (608:05) more than they have led (564:24). They have outscored opponents 41-21 in the third period, rallying to win or tie six of 13 games in which they have trailed after two periods. ... Ohio State is 9-2-3 at home and has allowed only 1.86 goals per game. ... The Jan. 11 loss to UW started a stretch where the Buckeyes won only one of six games (1-4-1). Since, they have lost only one of their past five (3-1-1), including a sweep at Michigan State last weekend.
— Todd D. Milewski