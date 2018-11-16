UW at No. 6 Ohio State
When, where: 6 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Saturday, Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.
TV: None. Pay web stream at btn2go.com.
Radio: 1310 AM today, 1070 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 39-39-5 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman right wing Brock Caufield moved up to the first line last Saturday after scoring his second goal of the season a night earlier. He originally committed to Ohio State with his brother, Cole.
Injury report: Sophomore left wing Linus Weissbach (right hand) is out.
You should know: The Badgers led 2-1 after two periods at Ohio State last Feb. 23. The Buckeyes scored the next nine goals in the series for 6-2 and 4-0 victories. UW has never lost three straight games in its 33-game series with Ohio State. ... After five straight seasons being under .500 after 10 games (2011-12 through 2015-16), the Badgers have gone three straight under Granato at .500 or better.
Buckeyes (6-3-1, 1-1)
Coach: Steve Rohlik, 99-76-24 in his sixth season at Ohio State and overall.
Player to watch: Senior center Mason Jobst has 19 points in 13 career games against the Badgers, with at least one point in 12 of those games. He registered two points in all four games against UW last season.
You should know: The Buckeyes ascended to No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I poll for the first time on Oct. 8. A pair of home losses — 6-3 to UMass on Oct. 19 and 8-2 to Bowling Green on Oct. 26 — sent them down the rankings. ... Goalies Sean Romeo and Tommy Nappier have traded starts, and they have combined to stop the past 47 shots they have faced over the past 126:12. Each earned a shutout at Colgate last weekend. They stopped the last 44 shots they faced against UW last season over 83:34.
— Todd D. Milewski