UW vs. No. 15 Notre Dame
When, where: 6 tonight and 5 p.m. Saturday, Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Indiana.
TV: NBCSN, with Tony Simeone and Anson Carter.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (9-14-5, 5-8-5-2 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 43-48-10 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: No Badgers player has more goals over the six games since they played Notre Dame than freshman center Mick Messner, who has three. Messner is tied with Brock Caufield for the rookie goal-scoring lead with six.
Injury report: Freshman defenseman K’Andre Miller (left leg) is out.
You should know: Miller, the team’s leading scorer, also is almost certain to be sidelined for next week’s series at Penn State, Granato said Thursday, after he crashed hard into the boards last Saturday. He could be back against Michigan on March 1-2 but the more likely scenario is a return for the first round of the Big Ten playoffs March 8-10. Jesper Peltonen will take Miller’s spot on a defensive pairing with fellow freshman Ty Emberson.
Fighting Irish (15-10-3, 8-8-2-2)
Coach: Jeff Jackson, 311-187-57 in his 14th season at Notre Dame, 493-239-82 in his 20th season overall.
Player to watch: After going 17 games without a goal, freshman right wing Michael Graham scored twice in each game against the Badgers in January. He has scored four goals in five games since, giving him nine for the season.
You should know: Notre Dame didn’t play last weekend after being swept at Ohio State on Feb. 1-2. But the Irish won a Tuesday night home game against Michigan 5-2 to move into third place with 28 points. They have two games in hand on second-place Michigan (30 points) and fourth-place Minnesota (27). ... Only Graham with four and Dylan Malmquist with three have multiple goals in the five Irish games since they last played the Badgers.
— Todd D. Milewski