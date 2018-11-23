UW at No. 14 Michigan
When, where: 6:30 tonight and Saturday, Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
TV: None. Pay web stream at btn2go.com.
Radio: 1070 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (5-7, 1-3 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 39-41-5 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Senior left wing Matthew Freytag has scored five goals in eight career games at Yost. He’s still looking for his first goal this season even though he’s fifth on the team with 25 shots on goal.
Injury report: Sophomore left wing Linus Weissbach (right hand) is out. Freshman goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and sophomore left wing Jason Dhooghe are questionable.
You should know: The Badgers could be in trouble this weekend if they give the Wolverines many power-play chances. UW has allowed a national-high 17 power-play goals this season and ranks 57th of 60 teams on the penalty kill at 71.2 percent. Michigan has scored 15 power-play goals, tied for the third-highest total, and is tied for sixth with a power play at 27.4 percent. The Wolverines were 7-for-18 on the man advantage in four games against the Badgers at Yost last season.
Wolverines (6-5, 2-2)
Coach: Mel Pearson, 28-20-3 in his second season at Michigan, 146-112-32 in his eighth season overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft by Vancouver, and his brother Jack is expected to be the No. 1 pick in 2019. Quinn Hughes has six assists in his past four games but is minus-4.
You should know: The top line of Jake Slaker, Josh Norris and Will Lockwood has been responsible for 11 of the 25 even-strength goals the Wolverines have scored. Norris, a first-round pick of Ottawa in 2017, has seven of those goals, including one in each game of a series split last weekend at Penn State. Even strength hasn’t been Michigan’s forte this season, however: The Wolverines are minus-9 in goal scoring at even strength. UW, meanwhile, is plus-4.
— Todd D. Milewski