UW at Minnesota
When, where: 7 tonight and Saturday night, 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis.
TV: Tonight — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus; Saturday — Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Doug McLeod, Ben Clymer and Katie Emmer.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (8-10-4, 4-4-4-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 42-44-9 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman left wing Roman Ahcan, a Savage, Minnesota, native, scored in both games last weekend against Notre Dame. He has been moved to the line with center Tarek Baker and right wing Sean Dhooghe this week.
You should know: Granato said he was hesitant to break up Ahcan’s line with Dominick Mersch and Brock Caufield after they accounted for five goals in the past three games. But he said the moves — left wing Linus Weissbach is playing with Mersch and Caufield — will be good for both changed groupings. Ahcan also moved onto the power play this week, though the Badgers will monitor his ice time because he’s also often among the first players out to kill penalties.
Golden Gophers (9-10-4, 6-5-3 Big Ten)
Coach: Bob Motzko, first season at Minnesota, 285-202-53 in his 14th season overall.
Player to watch: Senior right wing Tyler Sheehy has scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 14 games against the Badgers. He has at least one point in 13 of his past 14 games, but UW held him to one point in two games in November.
You should know: The Gophers climbed to second place in the Big Ten with a sweep at Notre Dame on Jan. 11-12, allowing only two goals total. Then they allowed 10 goals over two games at Michigan State last weekend, losing a pair of 5-3 contests. ... Minnesota is celebrating its 1979 national championship team on Saturday. Nine members of that squad and coach Herb Brooks helped the U.S. win the Olympic gold medal in 1980.
— Todd D. Milewski