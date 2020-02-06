Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays at Michigan

UW vs. Michigan
When, where: 5 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
TV: Friday — BTN, with Dan Kelly and Fred Pletsch. Saturday — None.
Web stream: Friday — FoxSports.com (requires TV sign in). Saturday — BTN Plus (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (10-15-1, 5-12-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 58-67-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller, one of seven UW players from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program based near Ann Arbor, is plus-2 in eight games since the break. He was minus-9 in the first half.
Injury report: Freshman center Alex Turcotte (lower body) and sophomore left wing Roman Ahcan (upper body) are out. Senior goaltender Jack Berry (lower body) is out for Friday and questionable for Saturday.
You should know: With Turcotte and Ahcan not on the trip, the Badgers will be without two of their top five scorers. Turcotte practiced Wednesday but wasn't healthy enough to avoid missing his fourth and fifth straight games. Ahcan, UW's second-leading goal-scorer, didn't practice with the team this week. ... The Badgers are just 2-8-4 at Yost in the Big Ten era (since 2013). They split a series in Ann Arbor last season with two ties.
Wolverines (11-12-3, 6-8-2-1)
Coach: Mel Pearson, 46-43-13 in his third season at Michigan, 164-135-42 in his ninth season overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann is fourth nationally with a .934 save percentage and four shutouts and eighth with a 1.96 goals-against average. But he faced a season-low 20 shots last Saturday and allowed three goals in a loss to Ohio State.
You should know: After going 0-6-1 to start the Big Ten season, the Wolverines started a run of better results with a 3-1 victory over the Badgers at the Kohl Center on Dec. 1. Including that game, they're 6-2-1-1 in their last nine conference contests. ... Michigan won't have freshman center Johnny Beecher, the No. 30 pick by Boston in last year's NHL draft, for Friday's game. The Big Ten suspended him for one game for a head-butting incident in last Saturday's 4-1 home loss to Ohio State. He also missed both games against the Badgers earlier this season with an injury.
— Todd D. Milewski