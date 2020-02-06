Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin plays at Michigan

You should know: With Turcotte and Ahcan not on the trip, the Badgers will be without two of their top five scorers. Turcotte practiced Wednesday but wasn't healthy enough to avoid missing his fourth and fifth straight games. Ahcan, UW's second-leading goal-scorer, didn't practice with the team this week. ... The Badgers are just 2-8-4 at Yost in the Big Ten era (since 2013). They split a series in Ann Arbor last season with two ties.

Wolverines (11-12-3, 6-8-2-1)

Coach: Mel Pearson, 46-43-13 in his third season at Michigan, 164-135-42 in his ninth season overall.

Player to watch: Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann is fourth nationally with a .934 save percentage and four shutouts and eighth with a 1.96 goals-against average. But he faced a season-low 20 shots last Saturday and allowed three goals in a loss to Ohio State.