UW at Michigan State
When, where: 6 tonight, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan.
TV: Tonight — none; Saturday — BTN, with Jon Rosen and Dave Starman.
Radio: Tonight — 1070 AM; Saturday — 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (9-11-4, 5-5-4-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 43-45-9 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore right wing Sean Dhooghe scored and had an assist in each game of a sweep of the Spartans in December. He leads the team with nine goals but hasn’t scored since that Michigan State series.
You should know: The Badgers are tied with Michigan State and Penn State for fifth place in the Big Ten Conference with five weeks left to play. They’re one point behind Michigan for fourth place and the last first-round home playoff series hosting spot, but UW has two games in hand on Michigan State and Penn State and one on Michigan. ... The Badgers are 8-2 in their past 10 games against the Spartans, with shutouts representing the only losses.
Spartans (9-13-4, 5-8-3-2)
Coach: Danton Cole, 21-35-6 in his second season at Michigan State, 44-94-18 in his fifth season overall.
Player to watch: Junior left wing Taro Hirose leads the country with 42 points, five clear of the next-best point producer. He averages more than an assist per game, and the Spartans are 0-5 when he is held without a point.
You should know: Hirose, center Patrick Khodorenko and right wing Mitchell Lewandowski form one of the most dangerous scoring combinations in the Big Ten (38 goals combined). Their line produced all three goals Michigan State scored in a pair of losses at UW on Dec. 7-8. The Badgers held the trio to seven shots on goal in a 3-0 victory in the series finale. ... Michigan State lost and tied at Notre Dame last weekend.
— Todd D. Milewski