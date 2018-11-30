UW vs. No. 6 Penn State
When, where: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa and Bill Brophy.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (5-7-2, 1-3-2-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 39-41-7 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman left wing Jack Gorniak scored his second goal of the season in last Saturday’s tie at Michigan. His three points in six Big Ten Conference games is the team high.
Injury report: Sophomore left wing Linus Weissbach (right hand) is doubtful.
You should know: UW’s penalty kill held Michigan scoreless on 11 tries last weekend, the first time the Badgers didn’t allow a power-play goal in a series since Nov. 25-26, 2017 against Mercyhurst. ... The Badgers are 0-5 this season when trailing after one period and 0-6 when they’re behind after 40 minutes. ... Daniel Lebedeff will start in goal tonight.
Nittany Lions (10-3, 2-2)
Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 113-98-17 in his seventh season at Penn State, 286-296-54 in his 19th season overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore center Evan Barratt leads the nation with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) but had an 11-game point-scoring streak snapped last Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 5-2 loss at Ohio State.
You should know: Barratt’s left wing, Alex Limoges, is second nationally in scoring with 20 points. They’re the only two players in the country who have reached the 20-point mark. As a team, Penn State has the NCAA’s best scoring average (5.31). ... The Nittany Lions have played the Badgers more than any other opponent and are 14-9-2 in the series. That includes a 6-5-1 record at the Kohl Center, but UW got a victory and tie/shootout victory against Penn State there last season.
— Todd D. Milewski