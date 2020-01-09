Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin hosts No. 8 Ohio State

UW vs. No. 8 Ohio State
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Friday — ESPNU, with John Buccigross, Sean Ritchlin and Colby Cohen. Saturday — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Brian Posick and Bill Brophy.
Web stream: Friday — WatchESPN (requires TV sign-in). Saturday — Fox Sports Go (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Posick and Ian Perrin on Friday, Robb Vogel and Perrin on Saturday.
Badgers (7-10-1, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten)
You have free articles remaining.
Coach: Tony Granato, 55-62-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: After playing in just five of 18 games in the first half, senior forward Max Zimmer worked with the Badgers' second power-play unit in practice this week. Friday's game will be his 100th with UW.
You should know: The Badgers have lost six straight to the Buckeyes, one shy of the longest losing streak against a team in the Big Ten Conference era (since 2013). Only a seven-game skid against Penn State that ran from Dec. 5, 2014, to March 4, 2016, is longer. ... While Ohio State has already played four games since Christmas, the Badgers are returning from their longest midseason stretch without a regular-season game, 34 days.
Buckeyes (13-5-2, 6-3-1-0)
Coach: Steve Rohlik, 126-89-30 in his seventh season at Ohio State and overall.
Player to watch: Junior goaltender Tommy Nappier, the national goaltender of the month for December, ranks ninth nationally in save percentage (.933) and goals-against average (1.86).
You should know: Through 10 Big Ten contests, the Buckeyes have yet to play a game that didn't go down to the wire. All three losses and four of their six wins were by one goal. The other two victories were by two goals with an Ohio State empty-net score included. ... Carson Meyer's overtime goal against Army West Point last Saturday gave Ohio State third place at the Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes lost 5-2 to No. 2 Cornell on Friday.
— Todd D. Milewski