Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin hosts No. 8 Ohio State

Buckeyes (13-5-2, 6-3-1-0)

You should know: Through 10 Big Ten contests, the Buckeyes have yet to play a game that didn't go down to the wire. All three losses and four of their six wins were by one goal. The other two victories were by two goals with an Ohio State empty-net score included. ... Carson Meyer's overtime goal against Army West Point last Saturday gave Ohio State third place at the Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes lost 5-2 to No. 2 Cornell on Friday.