UW vs. No. 3 Ohio State
When, where: 7 tonight and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Mike Heller and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (9-12-5, 5-6-5-2 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 43-46-10 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman center Dominick Mersch leads the Badgers with six points in eight games in 2019. He scored a goal in each of the team's first three series back from break but had only an assist last weekend.
You should know: UW is minus-9 in special teams scoring in 2019 after allowing 12 power-play goals and one short-handed score. The Badgers have scored just four times on the power play and are scoreless in their past 15 tries over five games. By games, it's their longest drought since going six games without a power-play goal in the 2014-15 season. ... UW scored a season-low one goal in its series at Ohio State in November, losing twice.
Buckeyes (17-5-4, 10-3-3-2)
Coach: Steve Rohlik, 110-78-27 in his sixth season at Ohio State and overall.
Player to watch: Senior center Mason Jobst has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 15 career games against the Badgers, including six goals in the past six outings. He enters this series with nine points in his past five contests overall.
You should know: Ohio State has injury concerns with two of its top four scorers and one of its top defensemen. Forwards Tanner Laczynski and Gustaf Westlund and defenseman Sasha Larocque all missed last Saturday's game against Notre Dame and are day-to-day, per Rohlik. ... The Buckeyes have won five straight and are 8-1-1 since their midseason break. ... Ohio State is 8-1-4 on the road, allowing an average of 1.69 goals per game.
— Todd D. Milewski