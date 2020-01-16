Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin hosts No. 20 Michigan State

You should know: Emberson and Vorlicky had only limited practice time this week, and UW is waiting until after Friday's morning skate to see whether they'll be able to play. Both being out would stretch the Badgers' defensive depth to the limit with sophomore Jesper Peltonen and freshman Shay Donovan. ... The Badgers are 5-1 in six home games against Michigan State under Granato. They scored five goals in four of the five victories.

Spartans (11-10-1, 7-4-1-0)

Coach: Danton Cole, 35-51-8 in his third season at Michigan State, 58-110-20 in his sixth season overall.

Player to watch: Senior center Patrick Khodorenko finished his third two-goal game of the season with an overtime score in the Spartans' Dec. 7 victory over the Badgers. He's third in the Big Ten with 23 points in 22 games.