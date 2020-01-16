Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin hosts No. 20 Michigan State

UW vs. No. 20 Michigan State
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Friday — ESPNU, with John Buccigross, Sean Ritchlin and Colby Cohen. Saturday — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Web stream: Friday — WatchESPN (requires TV sign-in). Saturday — Fox Sports Go (requires TV sign-in).
Radio: Friday — 1070 AM, with Posick and Ian Perrin. Saturday — 1310 AM, with Robb Vogel and Perrin.
Badgers (8-11-1, 3-8-1-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 56-63-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
You have free articles remaining.
Player to watch: Freshman right wing Cole Caufield scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in a 5-4 overtime loss at Michigan State on Dec. 7. He leads NCAA rookies with 13 goals and 22 points.
Injury report: Defensemen Ty Emberson and Mike Vorlicky and forward Max Zimmer are questionable with lower-body injuries.
You should know: Emberson and Vorlicky had only limited practice time this week, and UW is waiting until after Friday's morning skate to see whether they'll be able to play. Both being out would stretch the Badgers' defensive depth to the limit with sophomore Jesper Peltonen and freshman Shay Donovan. ... The Badgers are 5-1 in six home games against Michigan State under Granato. They scored five goals in four of the five victories.
Spartans (11-10-1, 7-4-1-0)
Coach: Danton Cole, 35-51-8 in his third season at Michigan State, 58-110-20 in his sixth season overall.
Player to watch: Senior center Patrick Khodorenko finished his third two-goal game of the season with an overtime score in the Spartans' Dec. 7 victory over the Badgers. He's third in the Big Ten with 23 points in 22 games.
You should know: Michigan State is in the running for its first NCAA tournament spot since 2012. The Spartans are 16th in the PairWise Rankings that mimic the NCAA selection process. With 10 victories, they're already one away from matching the total of each of Cole's first two seasons. ... In six games since playing the Badgers, goaltender John Lethemon has a .933 save percentage, a 1.84 goals-against average, one shutout and two games with one goal allowed. Michigan State is only 3-3 in that stretch, however.
— Todd D. Milewski