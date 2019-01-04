UW vs. No. 8 Denver
When, where: 7 tonight and Saturday night, Kohl Center.
TV: Tonight — none; Saturday night — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa, Bill Brophy and Piper Shaw.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Posick and Ian Perrin tonight, Mike Heller and Perrin on Saturday night.
Badgers (8-7-3)
Coach: Tony Granato, 42-41-8 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Linus Weissbach missed 10 games with a broken right hand but had three assists in the Badgers’ more recent series, a sweep of Michigan State on Dec. 7-8.
You should know: The Badgers are 8-0-1 this season when scoring three goals or more. That compares to 0-7-2 when they score two goals or fewer. UW hasn’t won a game when scoring fewer than three goals since the 2017 Big Ten Conference semifinal, a 2-1 victory over Ohio State. ... The Badgers are 3-for-11 on the power play during a three-game winning streak; they had three power-play goals over their nine previous games.
Pioneers (10-4-2)
Coach: David Carle, first season at Denver and overall.
Player to watch: Senior left wing Jarid Lukosevicius scored twice in last Saturday’s 4-1 victory at UMass Lowell. The 2017 Frozen Four most outstanding player has three multiple-goal games this season.
You should know: Denver is 15-4-4 at the Kohl Center, the best record of any Badgers opponent who has played more than five games in the venue. Only three other teams with at least five games at the Kohl Center have a winning record there: Ohio State (6-2-2), Minnesota (22-14-5) and Colorado College (11-9-4). ... Like UW, Denver enters with a three-game winning streak. The Pioneers have allowed one goal in each of those games.
— Todd D. Milewski