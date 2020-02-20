Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Arizona State on Friday and Saturday

Sun Devils (22-9-3)

Player to watch: Senior defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk was the NCAA's second star of the week after he scored four goals in a sweep of Alaska Anchorage last week. He netted just the third hat trick by a defenseman this season.

You should know: In their fifth season as a varsity program, the Sun Devils are closing in on their second straight NCAA tournament appearance. But these are their final two games before March 22 selection Sunday, leaving them at least 34 days idle before the NCAA regionals start. ... Arizona State is 11-1 in its last 12 games and has killed all 35 opponent power plays in that time. Its penalty-killing streak is at 41, and the Sun Devils rank eighth nationally at 86.6%.