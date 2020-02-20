Badgers men's hockey preview: Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Arizona State on Friday and Saturday

UW vs. No. 9 Arizona State
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: None.
Web stream: Friday — BTN Plus (subscription). Saturday — BTN Plus (subscription).
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (11-18-1)
Coach: Tony Granato, 59-70-11 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
You have free articles remaining.
Player to watch: Junior forward Ty Pelton-Byce has four goals and six assists for 10 points in his last nine games. He recorded his fifth two-point game last Friday with two assists in a 4-3 victory against Penn State.
Injury report: Forward Sean Dhooghe (lower body) is out. Goaltender Jack Berry (lower body) is doubtful.
You should know: The Badgers are looking to add to a non-conference resume that doesn't fit in with its overall record. UW is 3-2 this season in non-conference games against teams in the current top 15 of the PairWise Rankings. The rest of the Big Ten Conference is a combined 2-12-1. Arizona State is 11th in the PairWise. Including conference games, the Badgers are 5-6 against the PairWise top 15 but 6-12-1 against teams not currently in position for at-large NCAA tournament spots.
Sun Devils (22-9-3)
Coach: Greg Powers, 66-84-14 in his fifth season at Arizona State and overall.
Player to watch: Senior defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk was the NCAA's second star of the week after he scored four goals in a sweep of Alaska Anchorage last week. He netted just the third hat trick by a defenseman this season.
You should know: In their fifth season as a varsity program, the Sun Devils are closing in on their second straight NCAA tournament appearance. But these are their final two games before March 22 selection Sunday, leaving them at least 34 days idle before the NCAA regionals start. ... Arizona State is 11-1 in its last 12 games and has killed all 35 opponent power plays in that time. Its penalty-killing streak is at 41, and the Sun Devils rank eighth nationally at 86.6%.
— Todd D. Milewski