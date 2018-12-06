UW vs. Michigan State
When, where: 7 tonight and Saturday, Kohl Center.
TV: Tonight — none; Saturday — Fox Sports Wisconsin, with Brian Posick, Rob Andringa and Bill Brophy.
Radio: Tonight — 1310 AM, with Posick and Ian Perrin; Saturday — 1070 AM, with Mike Heller and Perrin.
Badgers (6-7-3, 2-3-3-1 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 40-41-8 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Freshman defenseman K’Andre Miller was named the Big Ten Conference’s first star of the week after he scored a goal and added four assists in the tie and victory against Penn State.
You should know: The Badgers are expecting to have left wing Linus Weissbach in the lineup after a 10-game absence because of a right hand injury. Granato said he wasn’t sure how much the Badgers will be able to use the sophomore but Weissbach probably will get time on the power play — where his absence has been noteworthy — and be mixed in with some forward lines. ... UW’s four-game unbeaten streak (1-0-3) is its second-longest under Granato. The Badgers had a five-game winning streak in the 2016-17 season.
Spartans (6-7-1, 2-3-1-1)
Coach: Danton Cole, 18-29-3 in his second season at Michigan State, 41-88-15 in his fifth season overall.
Player to watch: Junior left wing Taro Hirose is tied for fourth nationally with 23 points and is one off the lead with 16 assists. He has nine points during a five-game scoring streak and posted six assists in four games against UW last season.
You should know: Michigan State’s top line of Hirose (six), Mitchell Lewandowski (five) and Patrick Khodorenko (four) has accounted for 15 of the Spartans’ 27 even-strength goals. Only one other player has scored more than one: sophomore Brody Stevens with four. ... The Spartans are on a three-game unbeaten streak (2-0-1) after losing six straight to dampen a 4-1 start. Michigan State defeated Michigan 4-3 at home last Friday before the teams tied on Saturday, with the Spartans winning a shootout.
— Todd D. Milewski