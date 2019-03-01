UW vs. Michigan
When, where: 8 tonight and Saturday night, Kohl Center.
TV: Big Ten Network, with Dan Kelly and Rob Andringa.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Ian Perrin.
Badgers (11-16-5, 7-10-5-2 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 45-50-10 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Senior right wing Matthew Freytag has a point in a season-high three straight games after scoring his fourth goal of the season in last Saturday's 7-3 victory at Penn State.
Injury report: Freshman defenseman K'Andre Miller (left leg) is out.
You should know: Defenseman Tyler Inamoto and centers Tarek Baker and Dominick Mersch are expected to play after missing time with injuries last weekend. ... The Badgers will honor seniors Freytag, Peter Tischke, Seamus Malone, Will Johnson, Jarod Zirbel and Jake Bunz before Saturday's final game of the regular season. ... UW has scored seven or more goals four times this season, more than in the first two seasons under Granato combined.
Wolverines (13-12-7, 9-8-5)
Coach: Mel Pearson, 35-27-10 in his second season at Michigan, 153-119-39 in his eighth season overall.
Player to watch: Freshman right wing Nolan Moyle was the Big Ten's first star of the week after he scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Ohio State and another in a 3-3 tie last week. He has five goals in his past four games.
You should know: The Wolverines rallied both nights to tie the Badgers twice in Ann Arbor on Nov. 23-24. Michigan won the extra point once, with a 3-on-3 overtime goal, and UW once, with a shootout goal. ... Tied for third place, Michigan needs three points to ensure it will play at home in the first round of the Big Ten tournament next weekend. Depending on the results of the Notre Dame-Penn State series, the Wolverines also can host with one or two points gained.
— Todd D. Milewski