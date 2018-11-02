No. 16 UW at No. 14 North Dakota
When, where: 7:30 tonight, 7 Saturday night, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, North Dakota.
TV: None. Pay web stream at NCHC.tv.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (4-2)
Coach: Tony Granato, 38-36-5 in his third season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore Wyatt Kalynuk is tied for the national lead for goals by a defenseman with four. He scored a power-play goal in last Saturday’s 6-2 victory over Michigan Tech.
Injury report: Sophomore left wing Linus Weissbach (right hand) is questionable.
You should know: The Badgers are tied for fifth in the country in scoring, averaging 4.5 goals per game through six contests. But UW’s defense is in the middle of the pack, averaging three goals allowed. A similar pattern emerges on special teams: UW is eighth in power play (27.6 percent) but tied for 57th of 60 teams in penalty kill (64.3 percent). ... Since sweeping consecutive series at North Dakota in 2005-06 and 2006-07, the Badgers are 3-5-2 there.
Fighting Hawks (2-2-1)
Coach: Brad Berry, 74-47-18 in his fourth season at North Dakota and overall.
Player to watch: Junior captain Colton Poolman is the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Defenseman of the Week after he scored twice in the Fighting Hawks’ 3-1 victory over Minnesota last Saturday in Las Vegas. It was the first multiple-goal contest of Poolman’s 85-game collegiate career.
You should know: North Dakota is 8-1-2 over its prior 11 meetings with the Badgers, dating to 2012. Last season, the Fighting Hawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit after the first period for a 3-2 victory in the series opener at the Kohl Center before the teams tied 2-2 the following night. ... No North Dakota player has scored more than two goals. Last season’s leading goal scorer with 15, senior center Nick Jones, has yet to score this season.
— Todd D. Milewski