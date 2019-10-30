No. 7 UW at No. 12 Penn State
When, where: 6 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday, Pegula Ice Arena, State College, Pennsylvania.
TV: Big Ten Network, with Dan Kelly and Dave Starman.
Web stream: FoxSports.com (requires TV provider sign in) — Thursday | Friday
In seven games between the Badgers and the Nittany Lions last season, there was an average of 8.71 goals, more than 2½ higher than UW games averaged for the rest of the season.
Radio: 1310 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
Badgers (4-2)
Coach: Tony Granato, 52-54-10 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Junior forward Tarek Baker had three of his seven multi-point games last season against Penn State. He scored three times and had four assists in seven contests.
You should know: After going 3-1 on a four-game stretch of home games, the Badgers start their longest run of road outings in the regular season. After two games at Penn State, they play two non-conference games at Omaha next weekend. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Badgers are 3-12-1 in the opening game of regular season road series. Two of those losses were at Penn State, 5-1 in January 2018 and 8-2 in February 2019.
Nittany Lions (4-1)
Coach: Guy Gadowsky, 129-111-19 in his eighth season at Penn State, 302-309-56 in his 20th season overall.
Player to watch: Junior defenseman Cole Hults, a Stoughton native, shares the Penn State lead with four goals and leads at plus-7. He had a hat trick in the Nittany Lions' opener against Sacred Heart.
You should know: Penn State was shut out for the first time in 46 games in a 4-0 home loss to Alaska on Oct. 18. Combined with a 2-1 victory over Robert Morris last Friday, the Nittany Lions have been held to two goals in a two-game stretch for the first time since Jan. 19-20, 2018. ... Senior forward Liam Folkes has 10 goals in 14 career games against the Badgers, but was day-to-day this week because of an injury suffered last Friday.
— Todd D. Milewski