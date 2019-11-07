No. 12 UW at No. 20 Omaha
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska.
TV: None.
Radio: 1070 AM, with Brian Posick and Paul Capobianco.
The contests against No. 20 Omaha on Friday and Saturday offer the 12th-ranked Badgers an opportunity to better define themselves — to both those inside and outside the program.
Badgers (4-4)
Coach: Tony Granato, 52-56-10 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore forward Roman Ahcan returns after being suspended for last Friday's 4-2 loss at Penn State. He's third on the team with nine points, and UW is 4-0 this season — and 12-3-2 in his collegiate career — when he has a point.
You should know: With all 16 forwards healthy and available, the Badgers presented different line combinations at practice this week to look for a return to the high-scoring ways with which they started the season. Two of the top three lines changed left wings: Tarek Baker skated with Ty Pelton-Byce and Owen Lindmark, and Ahcan was with Dylan Holloway and Sean Dhooghe. UW also teased altered power-play units after the team went 1-for-18 in its past four games.
Mavericks (4-1-1)
Coach: Mike Gabinet, 30-42-6 in his third season at Omaha and overall.
Player to watch: Center Joey Abate is one of 12 freshmen on the Mavericks roster, and he has scored three goals in his first six games. All of them have been game-winning scores, tying the former Badgers recruit for the national lead in that category.
You should know: This series matches the fifth-tallest team in Division I (Omaha, 6-foot-1 average) and the fifth-shortest (UW, 5-11.37). ... The Mavericks finished 17-17-2 in 2017-18, Gabinet's first season after taking over from Dean Blais. But they had the second-worst record in the program's 22-year history last season, 9-24-3. ... Omaha split with defending Big Ten regular-season champion Ohio State, winning 2-1 on Oct. 19 behind 37 saves by freshman Isaiah Saville.
— Todd D. Milewski