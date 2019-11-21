No. 16 UW at Minnesota
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis.
TV: Friday — Fox Sports Wisconsin. Saturday — Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus.
Radio: 1310 AM Friday, 1070 AM Saturday, with Brian Posick and Rob Andringa.
Badgers (6-6, 1-3 Big Ten)
Coach: Tony Granato, 54-58-10 in his fourth season at UW and overall.
Player to watch: Junior left wing Linus Weissbach scored a goal in each game of last weekend's series against Notre Dame, the first time in his UW career he scored in consecutive games.
Injury report: Junior forward Ty Pelton-Byce (illness) is out.
You should know: The Badgers changed two of their three defensive pairings last weekend against Notre Dame. Wyatt Kalynuk played with K'Andre Miller, while Ty Emberson skated with Tyler Inamoto. The goal, associate head coach Mark Osiecki said, was to get players "feeling better about their overall game." There may be more changes to the pairings coming: In practice this week, Miller was with Mike Vorlicky and Kalynuk worked with Emberson.
Golden Gophers (4-6-2, 1-3-2-2)
Coach: Bob Motzko, 22-22-6 in his second season at Minnesota, 298-214-55 in his 15th season overall.
Player to watch: Sophomore left wing Sampo Ranta carries a five-game point streak into the series. He has six points in that stretch, including a goal in each game last weekend against Penn State.
You should know: Minnesota started the season 3-1 but has since won just once in its past eight contests (1-5-2). The Gophers have been held to two goals or fewer in five of those past eight games and have allowed five goals or more four times. Penn State overwhelmed the Gophers last weekend at Mariucci, 8-2 and 6-3. ... Minnesota went seven games and 17 chances without a power-play goal before Scott Reedy scored in the first period last Saturday.
— Todd D. Milewski